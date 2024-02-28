President Biden’s predictions of a cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel are looking too sweet to be true, with multiple Hamas officials rejecting the current deal.

Biden predicted between licks of an ice-cream cone on Monday that Hamas would accept a deal with Israel in the coming days, but statements from Hamas officials show little hope of progress.

“I hope by… the end of the weekend,” Biden said Monday with cone in hand. “My national security

