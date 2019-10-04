Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hamburger Group Sues to Protect Cattle Ranchers from USDA’s Unlawful RFID Animal Identification Mandate

Hamburger Group Sues to Protect Cattle Ranchers from USDA’s Unlawful RFID Animal Identification Mandate

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, et al. vs. USDA and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, et al.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The New Civil Liberties Alliance today filed a complaint with the District Court of Wyoming against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, as well as the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and USDA Administrator for APHIS Kevin Shae. NCLA is asking the Court to stop USDA from enforcing the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) mandate and the agency’s requirement that cattle producers obtain a premises identification number (PIN) for bison and cattle moving across state lines because these agencies have acted beyond the scope of their legal authority to adopt regulatory guidance and in violation of the animal identification rule issued in 2013.   

NCLA represents the Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) and four ranchers: Tracy and Donna Hunt from Wyoming, and Kenny and Roxy Fox from South Dakota, who are challenging the mandate for violating current traceability regulations, the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) and the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA).

The 2013 Final Rule was designed to protect producers’ right to use low-cost technologies related to animal identification and traceability that have been used for generations and are both flexible and adaptable. But just six years later, the 2019 RFID mandate requires the least flexible and costliest identification methodology available. The mandate forces cattle producers to put the RFID ear tags on livestock destined for market and to do away with animal identification options that up to now had been perfectly acceptable, including tattoos, backtags, permanent metal eartags, brands, and group/lot identification. The complaint also takes issue with the fact that the agencies established one or more “advisory committee(s)” without complying with the requirements of FACA including the exclusion of groups or parties who are opposed to the RFID Plan.

NCLA released the following statements:

Forcing livestock producers to adhere to an RFID program will unlawfully deny them access to interstate markets. USDA and APHIS are seeking to mandate compliance with mere guidance. Threatening such unlawful enforcement violates the Constitution and our clients’ Constitutional rights. NCLA is committed to stopping federal agencies from circumventing the law.”Harriet Hageman, NCLA Senior Litigation Counsel

This case is a perfect example of the Administrative State flexing its regulatory muscle unlawfully. USDA’s 2013 Final Rule specified the requirements for the official identification of livestock for interstate movement. Now USDA and APHIS want America’s ranchers to disrupt their operations and comply with a new mandate that has not gone through proper channels. USDA cannot replace regulation with contradictory guidance. – Mark Chenoweth, NCLA Executive Director and General Counsel

See the full case summary here.

ABOUT NCLA 

NCLA is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

For more information visit us online: NCLAlegal.org.

CONTACT: NCLA Communications Department
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.