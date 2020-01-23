Hamilton Lane Announces New Leadership Roles within EMEA

Jim Strang and Richard Hope to Assume Roles of Chairman and Head of EMEA, Respectively

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets asset management firm, today announced new leadership roles in its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) investment business.

Jim Strang, a Managing Director who currently leads EMEA and oversees the firm’s London office, will assume the newly-created role of Chairman EMEA. In addition, Richard Hope, who is a Managing Director on the firm’s secondary and co-investment teams, will succeed Strang in both positions. The appointments take effect immediately.

“Both Jim and Richard have been with Hamilton Lane for more than eight years, and in that time have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to our organization, to our mission and values, and to broadening our global reach,” said Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini. “We are confident that their combined leadership and expertise will help to continue our firm’s growth efforts throughout the EMEA region.”

In his new role, Strang will continue to focus mainly on Hamilton Lane’s investment activities across the EMEA region with a focus on primary funds, where the firm oversees approximately $66 billion in discretionary and advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. He will also continue to support business development and client relationship management efforts, while continuing to serve on the firm’s investment committees.

Before joining Hamilton Lane, Strang was a partner at Dunedin LLP, a UK-based general partner, and prior to that served as a founding team member and head of European Buyouts at Gartmore Private Equity (now Hermes GPE). He currently also serves as a non-executive director at Hg Capital Trust Plc, a publicly-listed investment trust company and member of the FTSE 250 Index, and is a senior advisor to the private equity group at Bain & Co. He is also a teaching fellow in Private Equity at the London Business School.

As the new Head of EMEA, Hope will assume leadership of Hamilton Lane’s London office and will be responsible for driving and executing the firm’s strategy throughout the region. He will combine these new responsibilities with leading the secondary and co-invest presence in EMEA and sitting on Hamilton Lane’s investment committees.

Hope, who joined Hamilton Lane as a member of the Fund Investment Team, was promoted to managing director focused on secondaries and co-investments in 2016. He previously worked as a director at Alliance Trust Equity Partners Ltd., an Edinburgh-based private equity firm.

In addition to these appointments, the firm has recently made a number of other hires to support its growth in the EMEA region, including on the secondary investment team in London and on the business development team in Frankfurt.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 390 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $481 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and more than $415 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

