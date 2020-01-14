Hamilton Lane Implements Hazeltree Private Markets™ to Manage Capital Activity Lifecycle

Hazeltree Private Markets™ Provides Full Cash Transparency and Projections, Cash Optimization and Streamlined Investor Interactions

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG and BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for alternative asset investment firms, is pleased to announce that leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) has successfully implemented Hazeltree Private Markets.

Hamilton Lane is increasingly leveraging technology to bolster its middle-office functions by enhancing its operational infrastructure to support growth driven by its investment success. Hazeltree Private Markets is designed to increase operational efficiencies and controls by centralizing capital activity, from cash balance monitoring to movements of capital calls and distributions. Hamilton Lane partnered with Hazeltree to reduce its reliance on manual processes and to more efficiently support its continued growth and increase in investor requests.

“As we continue to grow, we’ve been focused on leveraging technology to process client data in a more timely manner and help scale effectively,” said Chris Corrao, Managing Director and Head of Operations for Hamilton Lane’s Client Services Department. “Hazeltree has demonstrated an understanding of our specific needs, and helped us convert our complex operational processes into an automated solution. We now have an enterprise view of our capital activities, and can move cash, initiate capital calls and more effectively support our investor demands.”

“Private equity CFOs and COOs are taking major steps toward making their organizations more scalable, competitive and efficient,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “Private markets firms have been embracing technology to meet investor demands in a cost-efficient and scalable manner.”

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solution transforms the way alternative investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com .

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 390 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $481 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and more than $415 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

