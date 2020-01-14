Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on February 4, 2020

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Hamilton Lane will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 4 to discuss the results for the third fiscal quarter. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, investors within the United States may also dial (833) 231-8267 and international callers may dial (647) 689-4112. The conference ID is 5638357. It is suggested that participants sign in to the webcast and/or conference call by 10:45 a.m. ET on February 4 to register attendance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website .

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 390 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $481 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and more than $415 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

