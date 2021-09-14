Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HAMILTON-RYKER CELEBRATES STAFFING WEEK BY RECOGNIZING THE COMPANY’S GREATEST ASSET, THEIR STAFFING ASSOCIATES

HAMILTON-RYKER CELEBRATES STAFFING WEEK BY RECOGNIZING THE COMPANY’S GREATEST ASSET, THEIR STAFFING ASSOCIATES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Franklin, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton-Ryker is once again joining staffing agencies from across the nation in celebrating National Staffing Employee Week. Established by the American Staffing Association, this year’s National Staffing Employee Week runs from September 13th through 19th and celebrates the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies. During this special week, staffing agencies host special events and activities honoring their greatest asset: their temporary and contract employees.

One of the highlights of Staffing Week is Hamilton-Ryker’s selection of their own Staffing Employee of the Year who embodies the company’s core values. This year’s winner is Brian Brumbach, who originally worked at the Lebanon, TN office and was hired directly by the client, Vi-Jon, after only four months!  While on his assignment, Brian was awarded Hamilton-Ryker’s “50 for 50” Manufacturing Scholarship, which enabled him to complete a total of 25 courses in Manufacturing, through ToolingU-SME and obtain his “Certified Manufacturing Associate” certification. 

“Our staffing Associates deserve all the recognition and praise we can give,” said CEO Kelly McCreight. “Not only have they been exemplary representatives of Hamilton-Ryker, but they have also continued to persevere through the recent tough times and helped our economies grow both locally and nationwide.”

During the course of a year, American staffing agencies hire nearly 16 million temporary and contract employees. Even with the current shortages in the labor force, Hamilton-Ryker has over 10,000 employees filling jobs throughout the year in industrial and clerical positions. These positions are across various manufacturing and logistics industry sectors and administrative professions; and the majority are full-time.

About Hamilton-Ryker

Hamilton-Ryker is a Total Workforce Solutions company and award-winning industry leader that helps address today’s workforce challenges.   For more information, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com .

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit www.americanstaffing.net .

 

CONTACT: Eddie Martinez
Hamilton-Ryker
6152912026
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.