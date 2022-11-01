Elevate Award Display Hamilton-Ryker’s Workforce Development division, TalentGro received the Elevate Award for their TalentGro Military program, in the $25M – $100M in Annual Sales category.

Franklin, TN, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton-Ryker kicked off this year’s efforts to recognize the contributions of the Staffing industry by celebrating National Staffing Employee Week, selecting the company’s own Staffing Employee of the Year, attending the American Staffing Association’s Staffing World conference, and ultimately receiving ASA’s Elevate Award.

“The staffing industry is a big contributor to our economy and provides outstanding career opportunities for some 11 million employees per year (based on ASA’s data),” said Kelly McCreight, CEO of Hamilton-Ryker. “This past month, we’ve been very busy recognizing how important the Staffing industry is to the world of work, and celebrating those who have helped to make the industry what it is today,”

National Staffing Employee Week 2022 ran September 12 – 18. Established by ASA, the event celebrates the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by staffing agencies across the U.S. Hamilton-Ryker hosted various special events and activities across the company’s 40 offices to honor their Staffing Associates during this special week.

One of the highlights of Staffing Week is Hamilton-Ryker’s selection of their own Staffing Employee of the Year who embodies the company’s core values. This year’s winner is Leahanne Costello, who began her career journey as an Administrative Assistant for a client in the Houston, TX area. From day 1 she wowed the client, and very quickly became an integral part of the client’s operations. Leahanne exemplifies how the Staffing industry can be an excellent bridge to permanent employment, as she was hired on directly by the client in June of this year.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Staffing Associates, and especially those like Leahanne who embody our company’s culture and core values and represent us well with our clientele,” said President Dedra Walker. “It is because of our Associates that we are in business and more so that the industry as whole has been so successful.”

Hamilton-Ryker received its own recognition in the form of ASA’s Elevate Award. The ASA Elevate Award celebrates the staffing industry’s most innovative and effective workforce development programs for temporary and contract employees. This year’s award was given to Hamilton-Ryker’s Workforce Development division, TalentGro for their TalentGro Military program. Through partnerships with entities such as the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Labor and US Army Reserves, TalentGro is among the first organizations to connect transitioning military members, reservists, veterans, and their families with benefits that are only accessible through apprenticeships and select employment opportunities. McCreight accepted the award while attending ASA’s Staffing World conference held October 25 – 27 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Hamilton-Ryker

Hamilton-Ryker is a Total Workforce Solutions company and award-winning industry leader that helps address today’s workforce challenges. For more information, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com .

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit www.americanstaffing.net .

