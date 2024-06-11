BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL) (“Hamilton Thorne” or the “Company”), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software, and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (“ART”) research and cell biology markets, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday June 11, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 99,394,475 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 64.65% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

1. All nine nominees were elected to the Hamilton Thorne Board of Directors, and each director elected will continue to hold office until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Karen Firestone 98,164,035 99.97% 27,800 0.03% Feng Han 98,163,535 99.97% 28,300 0.03% Bruno Maruzzo 94,556,717 96.30% 3,635,118 3.70% Robert J. Potter 94,432,052 96.17% 3,759,783 3.83% Marc H. Robinson 98,163,535 99.97% 28,300 0.03% David B. Sable 98,163,535 99.97% 28,300 0.03% Daniel K. Thorne 94,591,532 96.33% 3,600,303 3.67% Ekatarina Torchilin 97,735,452 99.54% 456,383 0.46% David Wolf 97,735,752 99.54% 456,083 0.46%

2. Shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, with 99.55% of all votes cast in favor.

3. Shareholders approved the proposed share consolidation resolution as described in the Circular, with 99.92% of all votes cast in favor.

4. Shareholders approved the proposed Long Term Equity Incentive Plan amendment resolution as described in the Circular, with 94.33% of all votes cast in favor.

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, Tek-Event, Microptic, and Gynetics brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

