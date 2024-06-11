BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL) (“Hamilton Thorne” or the “Company”), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software, and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (“ART”) research and cell biology markets, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday June 11, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 99,394,475 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 64.65% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.
1. All nine nominees were elected to the Hamilton Thorne Board of Directors, and each director elected will continue to hold office until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Karen Firestone
|98,164,035
|99.97%
|27,800
|0.03%
|Feng Han
|98,163,535
|99.97%
|28,300
|0.03%
|Bruno Maruzzo
|94,556,717
|96.30%
|3,635,118
|3.70%
|Robert J. Potter
|94,432,052
|96.17%
|3,759,783
|3.83%
|Marc H. Robinson
|98,163,535
|99.97%
|28,300
|0.03%
|David B. Sable
|98,163,535
|99.97%
|28,300
|0.03%
|Daniel K. Thorne
|94,591,532
|96.33%
|3,600,303
|3.67%
|Ekatarina Torchilin
|97,735,452
|99.54%
|456,383
|0.46%
|David Wolf
|97,735,752
|99.54%
|456,083
|0.46%
2. Shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, with 99.55% of all votes cast in favor.
3. Shareholders approved the proposed share consolidation resolution as described in the Circular, with 99.92% of all votes cast in favor.
4. Shareholders approved the proposed Long Term Equity Incentive Plan amendment resolution as described in the Circular, with 94.33% of all votes cast in favor.
About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)
Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, Tek-Event, Microptic, and Gynetics brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.
For more information, please contact:
|Kate Torchilin, President & CEO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
[email protected]
|Francesco Fragasso, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
[email protected]
|Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
905-326-1888
[email protected]
