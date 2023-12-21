David Wolf to move to Executive Chairman

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced the appointment, of Dr. Ekaterina (Kate) Torchilin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15, 2024.

Dr. Torchilin is succeeding David Wolf, who is retiring as President and CEO. Mr. Wolf will continue to serve the Company as Executive Chairman. Dr. Torchilin will also join the Hamilton Thorne Board of Directors upon assuming the CEO role.

Dr. Torchilin is currently the President of the Biologicals and Chemicals Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where is she is responsible for the development, manufacture, and global commercialization of the cell culture, cell therapy and chemical business that supports the manufacturing of vaccines and biologics therapies. Dr. Torchilin began her career at Thermo Fisher supporting strategic mergers and acquisitions in their Life Sciences Group, and has successfully progressed through a series of operational and general management roles at continually larger businesses, including serving as Vice President and General Manager of their Purification and Pharma Analytics business and Vice President and General Manager of their Cell Culture and Cell Therapy business. Dr. Torchilin also has over 20 years of experience in the life sciences and healthcare industries, including, serving as Global Head of Connected Health and Women’s Health at Alere, Inc., where she was responsible for their global business in diagnostic testing supporting healthy pregnancy.

Dr. Torchilin earned a PhD. in biochemistry from Tufts University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Hamilton Thorne Chairman David Wolf said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate as our new Chief Executive at this exciting time in our Company’s development. Kate’s unique combination of exceptional strategic capabilities, proven success at scaling businesses, and strong scientific background, will allow her to accelerate innovation and lead the Company through our next phase of growth and expansion. The Board looks forward to Kate realizing the full potential of Hamilton Thorne as a leader in the global fertility market, and delivering long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Dr. Torchilin added: “I am honored to have been appointed to lead Hamilton Thorne through its next chapter of growth. It is a business with a strong track record of innovation in the fertility space, an impressive global footprint, a strong product and brand portfolio, and a talented and dedicated team. I look forward to working with the team to build on this legacy to further accelerate growth, business performance, and support to our customers and their patients with best-in-class products and services.”

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Wolf will provide leadership and management to the Company’s board of directors and support Kate in her transition. He will also continue to work actively to develop acquisition initiatives and strategic stakeholder and industry relationships.

