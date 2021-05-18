Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on May 25, 2021

Breaking News
BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Ontario, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months year-ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday May 25, 2021. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 9531697.
A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Embryotech Laboratories, and Tek-Event brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO   Michael Bruns, CFO   Glen Akselrod
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.    Hamilton Thorne Ltd.    Bristol Investor Relations
978-921-2050   978-921-2050    905-326-1888
[email protected]     [email protected]     [email protected] 

