Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Enhances Privacy with YourSecretNumber

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), subsidiary 1stPoint Communications, has deployed its first privacy enhancing application, entitled YourSecretNumber ( www.yoursecretnumber.com ). The service, which is provided free to consumers, provides the user with an alternative mobile number for use with online services such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, online banking applications, or any other service that uses text messages to exchange information with their customer.

It is very common for these services to use two-factor authentication (or 2FA) to provide an additional level of security for their service. But at the same time this practice exposes their customer to the additional level of exposure because the service provider is now in possession of the user’s mobile number. By providing YourSecretNumber users with an alternative mobile number, it eliminates this exposure. When a text is delivered to one of Hammer’s mobile numbers the user has the option of forwarding the text to an email address or conveniently displaying the content of the text on the YourSecretNumber portal web page.

“It is important to protect the privacy of users as more of our society moves quickly towards online activity,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “Using YourSecretNumber, consumers can obtain an added level of protection as well as the security they need to keep their data and identity safe.”

Clients may purchase add-ons to the service, such as the ability to send out text messages and forward voice calls to their real phone, completely obscuring their personal information.

Signup is simple, and takes less than five minutes to complete. “By inserting itself into the security value chain Hammer has the opportunity to monetize its SMS network,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO.

The service is anticipated to go live by the end of August 2020.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .

