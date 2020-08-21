Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Enhances Privacy with YourSecretNumber

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), subsidiary 1stPoint Communications, has deployed its first privacy enhancing application, entitled YourSecretNumber (www.yoursecretnumber.com). The service, which is provided free to consumers, provides the user with an alternative mobile number for use with online services such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, online banking applications, or any other service that uses text messages to exchange information with their customer.

It is very common for these services to use two-factor authentication (or 2FA) to provide an additional level of security for their service. But at the same time this practice exposes their customer to the additional level of exposure because the service provider is now in possession of the user’s mobile number. By providing YourSecretNumber users with an alternative mobile number, it eliminates this exposure. When a text is delivered to one of Hammer’s mobile numbers the user has the option of forwarding the text to an email address or conveniently displaying the content of the text on the YourSecretNumber portal web page.

“It is important to protect the privacy of users as more of our society moves quickly towards online activity,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “Using YourSecretNumber, consumers can obtain an added level of protection as well as the security they need to keep their data and identity safe.”

Clients may purchase add-ons to the service, such as the ability to send out text messages and forward voice calls to their real phone, completely obscuring their personal information.

Signup is simple, and takes less than five minutes to complete. “By inserting itself into the security value chain Hammer has the opportunity to monetize its SMS network,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO.

The service is anticipated to go live by the end of August 2020.

About Hammer
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

