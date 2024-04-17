Would You Kill A Total Stranger To Save The One You Love?

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After two years of research and writing, the long-awaited next thriller from New York Times bestselling author J.D. Barker will be released on May 13, 2024.

Described as “50 Shades meets David Fincher’s The Game,” the thriller Behind A Closed Door is Mr. Barker’s eleventh book. The fast-paced novel examines the influence of technology and its effect on our lives and loves.

A feature film is in the works.

The story opens with characters Abby and Brendan Hollander following the advice of their couples therapist to download Sugar & Spice, a sexual game app that has taken the world by storm. For Abby and Brendan, downloading the app leads to a dangerous game of life and death. When the app assigns them a series of increasingly taboo tasks, they soon find themselves caught up in a twisted web of seduction and violence in this sexually charged dark thriller.

Behind A Closed Door will be available for preorder and purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, Book Depository, Walmart, Target, Hudson, Audible, and anywhere else books are sold.

A link to the book preview and cover art can be found at:

https://jdbarker.com/books/behind-a-closed-door/

Title: BEHIND A CLOSED DOOR

Release Date: May 13, 2024

Imprint: Hampton Creek Press

Print & Distribution by Simon & Schuster

Price: $29.99 US $39.99 Canada

Format: Hardcover

ISBN: 9781734210477

eBook ISBN: 9781734210484

About JD Barker

J.D. Barker is the New York Times and international best-selling author of numerous novels, including DRACUL and THE FOURTH MONKEY. His latest, BEHIND A CLOSED DOOR, releases May 13. He is currently collaborating with James Patterson. His books have been translated into two dozen languages, sold in more than 150 countries, and optioned for both film and television. Barker resides in coastal New Hampshire with his wife, Dayna, and their daughter, Ember.

