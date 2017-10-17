Hancock reports third quarter 2017 EPS of $.68

GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hancock Holding Company (Nasdaq:HBHC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $58.9 million, or $.68 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to $52.3 million, or $.60 EPS in the second quarter of 2017 and $46.7 million, or $.59 EPS, in the third quarter of 2016. The third quarter of 2017 includes nonoperating expenses of approximately $11.4 million ($.08 per share impact), while the second quarter of 2017 included $10.6 million of nonoperating items ($.08 per share). The nonoperating items in both quarters were mainly related to the two previously disclosed FNBC transactions. There were no nonoperating items in the third quarter of 2016.

Highlights of the company’s third quarter 2017 results (compared to second quarter 2017):

Includes a full quarter impact from both FNBC transactions

Reported earnings increased $6.6 million, or 13%

Loans increased $312 million, or 7% linked-quarter annualized

Energy loans declined $97 million and comprise 6.0% of total loans, down from 6.7%; allowance for the energy portfolio totals $79.8 million, or 7.0% of energy loans

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $111.1 million, up $9.5 million or 9%

Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.44% up 1 basis point (bp); core NIM up 3 bps to 3.32%

Operating expenses totaled $166.2 million, down $6.6 million

Efficiency ratio improved to 57.5%

Return on average assets (ROA) up 9 bps to 0.88%; excluding nonoperating expense ROA increased 10 bps to 0.99%

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio increased 15 bps to 7.80%

“This quarter reflects the culmination of hard work and relentless determination to deliver the results we expected this company could produce,” said President and CEO John M. Hairston. “We have achieved our core strategic objectives for operating EPS and efficiency ratio, and believe we are within reach of attaining our operating ROA and TCE goals in the near future. We successfully reentered the M&A arena this year and delivered on the remaining FNBC expense synergy reductions this quarter. While we are pleased with achievements thus far, we still have work to do and will remain focused on improving company performance in the future. As a natural progression of our continued growth and commitment to the future, we intend to consolidate our two brands sometime during the first half of 2018 subject to any applicable approvals. The iconic Hancock and Whitney brands have existed since 1899 and 1883 respectively. We have decided to honor the legacies of these brands by combining the names and will operate as Hancock Whitney Corporation and Hancock Whitney Bank. This decision highlights our respect for the legacy of two grand old banks, which have come together now fully and seamlessly in the interest of demonstrating centuries-old core values, heartfelt commitment to serve clients in the Gulf South region, and our desire to grow shareholder value.”

Loans

Total loans at September 30, 2017 were $18.8 billion, up approximately $312 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. Loans to energy-related companies decreased $97 million during the third quarter. There was growth throughout the markets across our footprint and in our mortgage and equipment finance lines of business.

Average loans totaled $18.6 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up $222 million, or 1%, linked-quarter.

Energy

At September 30, 2017, loans to the energy industry totaled $1.1 billion, or 6.0% of total loans. As noted earlier, the energy portfolio was down $97 million, or 8% linked-quarter, and is comprised of credits to both the exploration and production (E&P) sector and the support and services sectors. Payoffs and paydowns of approximately $142 million and charge-offs of approximately $8 million were partially offset by approximately $52 million in fundings.

The impact and severity of future risk rating migration, as well as any associated provisions or net charge-offs, will depend on overall oil prices and the duration of the energy cycle that began in November 2014. As previously noted, management still expects a continued lag in the recovery of energy service and support credits. Reserve-based lending credits are showing signs of improvement given the stabilization in oil prices, and we expect improvement in land-based services and non-drilling services in the Gulf of Mexico to follow.

Management continues to estimate that net charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate an aggregate of $65-$95 million over the duration of the cycle, of which approximately $68 million has been taken to-date. While we expect additional charge-offs in the portfolio, we continue to believe the impact of the energy cycle on our loan portfolio will be manageable, our reserve is adequate and our capital will remain solid.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2017 were $21.5 billion, up $91 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2017. Average deposits for the third quarter of 2017 were $21.3 billion, up $417 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. The increase in average deposits reflects the deposits acquired in the FNBC II transaction in late April of 2017.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) totaled $7.9 billion at September 30, 2017, virtually unchanged from June 30, 2017. DDAs comprised 37% of total period-end deposits at September 30, 2017.

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $7.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2017, down $509 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2017. Time deposits of $3.0 billion were up $366 million, or 14%, while interest-bearing public fund deposits increased $225 million, or 9%, to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2017.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $388 million at September 30, 2017, up $41 million from June 30, 2017. During the third quarter of 2017, total nonperforming loans increased approximately $38 million, while foreclosed and surplus real estate (ORE) and other foreclosed assets increased approximately $3 million. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 2.06% at September 30, 2017, up 18 bps from June 30, 2017.

The total allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $223.1 million at September 30, 2017, up $1.3 million from June 30, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans was 1.19% at September 30, 2017, down slightly from 1.20% at June 30, 2017. There is no allowance for loan losses on the loans purchased in the FNBC transactions, however, a $58 million loan mark was applied to those loans at acquisition. The allowance for credits in the energy portfolio totaled $79.8 million, or 7.0% of energy loans, at September 30, 2017, as compared to $83.4 million, or 6.8% of energy loans, at June 30, 2017.

Net charge-offs were $11.8 million, or 0.25% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2017, up from $6.0 million, or 0.13% of average total loans in the second quarter of 2017. There were approximately $3.6 million of net charge-offs related to energy credits in the third quarter of 2017.

During the third quarter of 2017, Hancock recorded a total provision for loan losses of $13.0 million, down from $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Based on our assessment of the customers in the markets impacted, there was no significant change to credit quality as a result of the recent hurricanes in Houston, southwest Louisiana and Florida.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the third quarter of 2017 was $211.4 million, up $3 million from the second quarter of 2017. The increase mainly reflects a full quarter impact from the June 2017 Fed rate increase, partially offset by approximately $1.4 million, or 2 bps on NIM, of interest reversals on nonaccrual loans. A higher than normal level of securities premium amortization and higher cost deposits acquired in the FNBC transaction negatively impacted both the NIM and NII.

Average earning assets were $24.5 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up $149 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2017. The reported net interest margin (TE) was 3.44% for the third quarter of 2017, up 1 bp from the second quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $67.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, down $0.4 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2017. Included in the total for the second quarter of 2017 is amortization of $1.3 million related to the FDIC indemnification asset. As a result of the termination of the loss share agreements in the second quarter of 2017, the amortization was eliminated beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of this item in the second quarter, noninterest income was down $1.7 million, or 2%, linked-quarter.

Service charges on deposits totaled $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, up $1.4 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2017. Bank card and ATM fees totaled $13.4 million, down $0.3 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2017.

Trust fees totaled $10.7 million, down $0.8 million, or 7% linked-quarter. Investment and annuity income and insurance fees totaled $6.2 million, down $0.2 million, or 3% linked-quarter.

Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2017, down $0.1 million, or 2% linked-quarter.

Other noninterest income (excluding the amortization of the FDIC indemnification asset) totaled $11.1 million, down $1.7 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2017. The decrease is mainly related to higher levels of derivative income and co-arranger fees during the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $177.6 million, down $5.9 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2017. Included in the total is $11.4 million of nonoperating expenses mainly related to costs associated with the FNBC transactions. Excluding these items, operating expenses totaled $166.2 million, down $6.6 million, or 4%, linked-quarter. The decrease is related to the elimination of the remaining nonpermanent FNBC expenses. The discussion below excludes nonoperating items.

Total personnel expense was $92.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, down $3.6 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2017. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $15.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, down $1.0 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2017.

Amortization of intangibles totaled $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, up $0.3 million or 5% linked-quarter.

ORE expense totaled $0.2 million in the third quarter. Net gains on ORE dispositions exceeded ORE expense by $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. The third quarter reflects a more normal level of ORE expense.

Other operating expense totaled $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, down $3.5 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2017. The decrease is partly related to the elimination of nonpermanent expenses associated with the FNBC transactions such as data processing (DP) expense.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 26%. Management expects the tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 to approximate 21-22% due to the change in accounting treatment for stock compensation and the vesting of awards. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate of 35% due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2017 totaled $2.9 billion. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 7.80%, up 15 bps from June 30, 2017. Additional capital ratios are included in the financial tables.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 to review the results. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock’s website at www.hancockwhitney.com/investors. A link to the release with additional financial tables, and a link to a slide presentation related to third quarter results are also posted as part of the webcast link. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial (877) 564-1219 or (973) 638-3429. An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 25, 2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 91756815.

About Hancock Holding Company

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company with regional business headquarters and locations across the Gulf South. The company’s banking subsidiary provides comprehensive financial products and services through Hancock Bank locations in Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida and Whitney Bank locations in Louisiana and Texas, including traditional, online, and mobile banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures to describe Hancock’s performance. The reconciliations of those measures to GAAP measures are provided within Appendix A on page 17 of the additional financial tables.

In this news release, consistent with Securities and Exchange Commission Industry Guide 3, the company presents net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratios on a fully taxable equivalent (“TE”) basis. The TE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments using a federal tax rate of 35% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a taxable-equivalent basis. The company believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Over the past several quarters we have disclosed our focus on strategic initiatives that were designed to replace declining levels of purchase accounting income from acquisitions with improvement in core income, which the company defines as income excluding net purchase accounting income. The company presents core income non-GAAP measures including core net interest income and core net interest margin, core revenue and core pre-provision net revenue. These measures are provided to assist the reader with a better understanding of the company’s performance period over period as well as providing investors with assistance in understanding the success management has experienced in executing its strategic initiatives.

We define Core Net Interest Income as net interest income (TE) excluding net purchase accounting accretion resulting from the fair market value adjustments related to acquired operations. We define Core Net Interest Margin as reported core net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. A reconciliation of reported net interest income to core net interest income and reported net interest margin to core net interest margin is included in Appendix A.

We define Core Revenue as core net interest income and noninterest income less the amortization of the FDIC loss share receivable related to loans acquired in an FDIC assisted transaction and other nonoperating revenue. A reconciliation of total revenue to core revenue is included in Appendix A.

We define Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue as core revenue less noninterest expense, excluding nonoperating items and intangible asset amortization. Management believes that core pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure because it enables investors and others to assess the Company’s ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. A reconciliation of net income to core pre-provision net revenue is included in Appendix A.

Important Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements that we may make include statements regarding balance sheet and revenue growth, the provision for loans losses, loan growth expectations, management’s predictions about charge-offs for loans, including energy-related credits, the impact of changes in oil and gas prices on our energy portfolio, and the downstream impact on businesses that support the energy sector, especially in the Gulf Coast region, the impact of the First NBC transactions on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the business, deposit trends, credit quality trends, net interest margin trends, future expense levels, success of revenue-generating initiatives, projected tax rates, future profitability, improvements in expense to revenue (efficiency) ratio, purchase accounting impacts such as accretion levels, and the financial impact of regulatory requirements. Also, any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “focus,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made in this release is subject to the safe harbor protections set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

HANCOCK HOLDING COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 9/30/2017 9/30/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 202,857 $ 199,717 $ 163,513 $ 584,265 $ 491,318 Net interest income (TE) (a) 211,436 208,281 170,297 609,706 509,641 Provision for loan losses 13,040 14,951 18,972 43,982 96,204 Noninterest income 67,115 67,487 63,008 198,093 184,888 Noninterest expense 177,616 183,470 149,058 524,628 456,032 Net income 58,902 52,267 46,719 160,183 97,465 Nonoperating items, net – pre-tax (for informational purposes only) 11,393 10,617 — 24,121 4,978 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 18,786,285 $ 18,473,841 $ 16,070,821 $ 18,786,285 $ 16,070,821 Securities 5,624,552 5,668,836 4,843,112 5,624,552 4,843,112 Earning assets 24,545,798 24,295,892 21,085,398 24,545,798 21,085,398 Total assets 26,816,755 26,630,569 23,108,730 26,816,755 23,108,730 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,896,384 7,887,867 7,543,041 7,896,384 7,543,041 Total deposits 21,533,859 21,442,815 18,885,477 21,533,859 18,885,477 Common shareholders’ equity 2,863,275 2,813,962 2,489,127 2,863,275 2,489,127 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 18,591,219 $ 18,369,446 $ 16,023,458 $ 18,092,622 $ 15,977,526 Securities (b) 5,679,841 5,241,735 4,707,224 5,321,974 4,628,330 Earning assets 24,487,426 24,338,130 21,197,406 23,871,477 21,085,445 Total assets 26,677,573 26,526,253 23,202,790 25,993,814 23,091,705 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,775,913 7,769,932 7,277,568 7,670,517 7,130,762 Total deposits 21,349,818 20,932,561 18,710,236 20,517,779 18,570,427 Common shareholders’ equity 2,838,517 2,786,566 2,472,398 2,786,444 2,444,818 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 1.85 $ 1.23 Cash dividends per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.72 0.72 Book value per share (period-end) 33.78 33.21 32.09 33.78 32.09 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 23.92 23.27 22.89 23.92 22.89 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 84,980 84,867 77,677 84,818 77,653 Period-end number of shares 84,767 84,738 77,571 84,767 77,571 Market data High sales price $ 50.40 $ 52.94 $ 32.94 $ 52.94 $ 32.94 Low sales price 41.05 42.70 24.49 41.05 20.01 Period-end closing price 48.45 49.00 32.43 48.45 32.43 Trading volume 33,243 39,035 42,809 117,397 140,796 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.56 % Return on average common equity 8.23 % 7.52 % 7.52 % 7.69 % 5.33 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.68 % 10.69 % 10.58 % 10.77 % 7.55 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.80 % 7.65 % 7.93 % 7.80 % 7.93 % Net interest margin (TE) (a) 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.20 % 3.41 % 3.23 % Average loan/deposit ratio 87.08 % 87.76 % 85.64 % 88.18 % 86.04 % Efficiency ratio (d) 57.50 % 60.59 % 61.80 % 59.70 % 62.78 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.47 % 1.19 % 1.47 % Annualized net non-FDIC acquired charge-offs to average loans 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 56.45 % 63.92 % 74.75 % 56.45 % 74.75 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) (a) 24.09 % 24.47 % 27.01 % 24.52 % 26.62 % FTE headcount 3,979 4,162 3,747 3,979 3,747

(a) Taxable-equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 35%.

(b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders’ equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles, and nonoperating items.

HANCOCK HOLDING COMPANY QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 202,857 $ 199,717 $ 181,691 $ 167,798 $ 163,513 Net interest income (TE) (a) 211,436 208,281 189,989 175,314 170,297 Provision for loan losses 13,040 14,951 15,991 14,455 18,972 Noninterest income 67,115 67,487 63,491 65,893 63,008 Noninterest expense 177,616 183,470 163,542 156,283 149,058 Net income 58,902 52,267 49,014 51,831 46,719 Nonoperating items, net – pre-tax (for informational purposes only) 11,393 10,617 2,111 — — PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 18,786,285 $ 18,473,841 $ 18,204,868 $ 16,752,151 $ 16,070,821 Securities 5,624,552 5,668,836 5,001,273 5,017,128 4,843,112 Earning assets 24,545,798 24,295,892 23,278,297 21,881,520 21,085,398 Total assets 26,816,755 26,630,569 25,485,026 23,975,302 23,108,730 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,896,384 7,887,867 7,722,279 7,658,203 7,543,041 Total deposits 21,533,859 21,442,815 19,922,020 19,424,266 18,885,477 Common shareholders’ equity 2,863,275 2,813,962 2,763,622 2,719,768 2,489,127 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 18,591,219 $ 18,369,446 $ 17,303,044 $ 16,323,897 $ 16,023,458 Securities (b) 5,679,841 5,241,735 5,037,286 4,939,240 4,707,224 Earning assets 24,487,426 24,338,130 22,770,001 21,462,188 21,197,406 Total assets 26,677,573 26,526,253 24,756,506 23,437,530 23,202,790 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,775,913 7,769,932 7,462,258 7,534,392 7,277,568 Total deposits 21,349,818 20,932,561 19,247,858 18,912,155 18,710,236 Common shareholders’ equity 2,838,517 2,786,566 2,733,089 2,517,418 2,472,398 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Cash dividends per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 Book value per share (period-end) 33.78 33.21 32.70 32.29 32.09 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 23.92 23.27 23.19 23.87 22.89 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 84,980 84,867 84,624 79,067 77,677 Period-end number of shares 84,767 84,738 84,517 84,235 77,571 Market data High sales price $ 50.40 $ 52.94 $ 49.50 $ 45.50 $ 32.94 Low sales price 41.05 42.70 41.71 31.73 24.49 Period-end closing price 48.45 49.00 45.55 43.10 32.43 Trading volume 33,243 39,035 45,119 43,664 42,809 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.80 % Return on average common equity 8.23 % 7.52 % 7.27 % 8.19 % 7.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.68 % 10.69 % 9.92 % 11.42 % 10.58 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.80 % 7.65 % 7.94 % 8.64 % 7.93 % Net interest margin (TE) (a) 3.44 % 3.43 % 3.37 % 3.26 % 3.20 % Average loan/deposit ratio 87.08 % 87.76 % 89.90 % 86.31 % 85.64 % Efficiency ratio (d) 57.50 % 60.59 % 61.16 % 62.82 % 61.80 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.37 % 1.47 % Annualized net non-FDIC acquired charge-offs to average loans 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.70 % 0.50 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 56.45 % 63.92 % 68.77 % 63.58 % 74.75 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) (a) 24.09 % 24.47 % 25.05 % 27.32 % 27.01 % FTE headcount 3,979 4,162 3,819 3,724 3,747

(a) Taxable-equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 35%.

(b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders’ equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles, and nonoperating items.

CONTACT: For More Information Trisha Voltz Carlson EVP, Investor Relations Manager 504.299.5208 [email protected]