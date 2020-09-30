Breaking News
Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce third quarter 2020 financial results and host conference call October 20

GULFPORT, Miss., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at www.investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial (877) 564-1219 or (973) 638-3429.  

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 27, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 6553289.  

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

