The hand sanitizer market is projected to surpass USD 25.5 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. Mainly due to the Increasing Awareness about Hygiene and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pune, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the global hand sanitizer market accounted for USD 14.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. The market is expected to expand at 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Hand sanitizer is highly sought after due to its antiseptic qualities. It can also be used in place of soap and water, which helps prevent some of the most infectious diseases, including norovirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningitis, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), and pertussis (whooping cough).

Key Takeaway:

By product type, gel-based hand sanitizers dominated the market in 2022 with a 47.2% market share .

dominated the market in 2022 with a . By composition type, alcohol-based sanitizers are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

are expected to during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment had a dominant market share of 37.2% in 2022 .

had a dominant market share of . By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segmen t dominated the market in 2022.

t dominated the market in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

Increased personal hygiene and sanitation awareness will drive market revenue growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus can be spread by direct contact with an infected person or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces.

Coronavirus can be prevented by good hygiene and proper cleaning. Customers were encouraged to practice better hygiene to reduce the risk of contamination by microorganisms. Hand sanitizers kill germs. Hand sanitizers can be used everywhere, including in hospitals, clinics, and hotels. Because they are easy to use and accessible, hand sanitizers are preferred for maintaining hygiene and sanitation.

Factors affecting the growth of the hand sanitizer industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the hand sanitizer industry. Some of these factors include:

Awareness about hygiene: The increasing awareness about hygiene and sanitation is helping the hand sanitizer market to grow positively.

The increasing awareness about hygiene and sanitation is helping the hand sanitizer market to grow positively. COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made people realize how crucial sanitation is, especially during a disease spread, which boosted the market growth a lot.

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made people realize how crucial sanitation is, especially during a disease spread, which boosted the market growth a lot. Ease of use and accessibility: Hand sanitizers are readily accessible and easy to use, which helps the market grow.

Hand sanitizers are readily accessible and easy to use, which helps the market grow. Rising health expenditure: Governments are focusing and spending money on the health and safety of people, helping the market grow positively.

Top Trends in Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Manufacturers are more likely to buy raw materials at lower prices. Establishing long-term supply contracts with raw material suppliers is called raw material procurement. To sell their products, independent manufacturers might hire third-party suppliers.

Hand sanitizer manufacturers are more focused on product differentiation and innovation. They increasingly focus on consolidation via mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborative partnerships. These trends are helping to boost the market for these products.

Market Growth

Before the pandemic, the market was growing steadily because of increasing awareness among people about sanitation and hygiene. However, after the pandemic, it became a rather more serious need to have hand sanitizers in almost all public places, like malls, restaurants, hotels, offices, etc. This became the crucial reason for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Both during and after COVID-19, North American countries saw significant increases in demand for hand sanitizers. It was made compulsory in many public places. Revenue is expected to increase steadily in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China significantly increased hand sanitizer use.

The forecast period for European countries will see a slight rise in revenue. The large covid-19 epidemic affected many European countries. Hand soaps were in high demand due to this outbreak. It was difficult for existing companies to produce enough hand soaps to meet global demand.

Competitive Landscape

The hand sanitizer market is a fragmented industry. There are several major players at both the regional and global levels. Key players are involved in product development and strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their position in the global market. Some of the major players include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Vi-Jon

Chattem, Inc.

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Kuto

3M Company

Other Key players

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 14.2 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 25.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.2% North America Revenue Share 43% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global healthcare expenditure is rising, which will increase awareness among the common people about hygiene and safety in everyday life. Hygiene can help reduce the risk of microorganisms contaminating or infecting your body. The market for hand sanitizers will grow due to greater awareness about hygiene.

For example, coronavirus was common when both mortality and treatment costs were high. Hand sanitizers are essential to prevent the spread of the disease. It can be used in hospitals and laboratories to disinfect equipment and prevent the spread and spread of bacteria. Hand sanitizers have many benefits, including disinfecting surfaces, killing bacteria, removing nail polish, and disinfecting keyboards. This will drive market growth.

Market Restraints

Hand sanitizers can cause skin irritation. This can cause dry, flaky, and cracked skin. This can increase the risk of germs spreading. It can also cause discolored, reddening eczema spots after using various hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers containing triclosan can cause disruptions to the normal hormonal cycle, impair fertility, and cause other problems.

Phthalates can also be found in hand sanitizers. Phthalates can mimic hormones and cause problems with the functioning of your endocrine system. They can also cause genital problems. Some hand sanitizers contain parabens. These chemicals can cause skin irritation. A study found that children could have lower immunity if they used hand sanitizers at an early age. The market for hand sanitizers is expected to slow down due to lower levels of COVID-19 contamination.

Market Opportunities

Hand soaps are increasingly in demand due to the rising incidence of skin, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Hand soaps made from alcohol can help reduce the spread and severity of bacteria and viruses on the skin. They can also prevent stomach infections, nausea, vomiting, and other serious diseases. Hand sanitizers are more effective than soaps and hand washes. Manufacturers use organic and natural ingredients to make sanitizers that are non-allergic and safe for the skin.

Report Segmentation of the Hand Sanitizer Market

Product Type Insight

Hand sanitizers are antiseptics used to clean hands. It comes in liquid, gel, and foam-based forms. It can also contain alcohol, water, emollients, polyacrylates, artificial colors, and polyacrylates. The market share of gel-based hand sanitizers is 47.2% according to type.

Gel-based hand sanitizers are expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Gel sanitizers have light formulations that are easy to spread. They can penetrate the skin and kill most bacteria. These products will be very popular due to their ease of use and accessibility. Global coronavirus has created a great demand for gel Sanitizers. This is particularly true in America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. According to a television news channel, gel hand sanitizers sold out online at Walgreens and Amazon in March 2020. Foam-based hand sanitizers are expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Because it penetrates quickly and lasts longer, this product is growing in popularity.

Foam-based sanitizers are not scrubbed and can be used directly on the skin. This makes it much easier to use and saves you time. Clean-cut, an environmentally-friendly cleaning brand that uses zero-waste products, introduced a foam-based soap for hand washing in March 2021, which is also scent-free. It has been FDA-approved and is claimed to kill 99.9% of germs.

Composition Type Insight

These product types are distinguished by the amount of alcohol contained in the total soap solution. Because they provide greater germ protection, alcohol-based products will dominate the market. Hospitals can use alcohol-based sanitizers to protect their patients and the surrounding environment. They are less likely than other skin-washing products, such as soaps and oils, to cause infection and do not promote antimicrobial resistance. Because they prevent the transmission of disease-causing viruses from human to humans, such as CORONA 229E or NL63, doctors prefer alcohol-based sanitizers.

Due to organic personal hygiene products, the demand for alcohol-free soaps is growing. This type of sanitizer has a natural ingredient that does not cause skin irritations or itching like alcohol-based products. These hand sanitizers can be made from isopropanol and ethanol. These alcohols instantly denature proteins and damage lipid-based coatings in bacteria and viruses.

Water acts as a carrier and bonds with hydrogel. Emollients can also be added in small amounts to protect the skin from drying out due to alcohol and neutralize polyacrylate’s acidic effects. There are also alcohol-free options. These products contain glycerin, thickening agents, and disinfectants such as benzalkonium chloride (or other antimicrobial compounds).

Distribution Channel Insight

Online distribution channels are expected to grow at a faster rate than other channels. This will continue to be an important source of revenue for the foreseeable future. Manufacturers are forced to adapt to emerging markets because of the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms like India or China.

Consumers started to stockpile hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus pandemic to protect themselves from the virus. This is a substantial increase in online purchases of antibacterial products compared with last year. WHO advised that hand sanitizers containing product alcohol be sold on major online platforms, such as Amazon, Walmart Walgreens, and Walgreens, within the first few weeks after the outbreak.

End-User Insight

In 2022, hospitals and clinics had the highest revenue share. Hand sanitizers are in high demand due to the rising incidence of bacteria and infection in hospitals and clinics. In addition, hand sanitizers are becoming more popular due to the rising incidence of hospital nosocomial infections.

The Forecast Period will see a steady increase in hotel and restaurant revenues. Hand sanitizers, face masks, and hand washes are essential in COVID-19 to stop the spread. These items are now the “new norm” for hospitalizations. These can be found in restaurants and hotels as hand sanitizers.

Diverse businesses have reopened offices, restaurants, and hotels. Many places can become infected with bacteria and viruses in a house. Infection can be caused by contact with objects and everyday activities within the home. Therefore, the household segment will see a modest increase in revenue during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

By Composition Type

Alcohol-Based

Alcohol-Free

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Drugstore

Online

Others

By End-User

Schools

Restaurants

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others (Shopping Plaza, Military, Corporate Sectors, Hostels)

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Hand Sanitizer Market

Honeywell announced in April 2020 that it would increase its production operations at two chemical plants to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This plant produces and supplies hand soaps for government agencies. Honeywell manufactures these products in Muskegon, Zelze, and Germany.

SC Johnson, a distributor & manufacturer of disinfecting & cleaning products, updated its product testing lines in April 2020 to better serve first responders, healthcare workers, and its employees.

Dabur Ltd., an Indian multinational consumer goods company, announced that it would stop producing sanitizers due to reduced demand. Radico Khaitan has also reduced its production of pure alcohol to supply the sanitizer business.

