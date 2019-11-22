Handful of Hong Kong protesters surrender as university siege staggers on

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.
