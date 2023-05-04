Handheld Blower Market Growth Boost by Increasing Technology Innovations and Growing Demand for Lean Operations

New York, US, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Handheld Blower Market Information by Type, Power Source, Application, Distribution Channel and Region – Forecast till 2030″, The handheld blower market can expect to go from USD 1.49 billion in 2022 to USD 2.31 billion by 2030, with a development rate of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Handheld Blower Market Overview

The most popular devices used at homes are handheld blowers since they are the smallest, most effective, and most affordable. Homeowners frequently choose handheld leaf blowers because they are lighter and more portable than traditional leaf blowers. Sales of leaf blowers are anticipated to rise globally during the forecast period, with handheld leaf blowers holding the bulk of the market share. Numerous features, such as simple start mechanisms, mulching capacity, and variable speed control, are available with handheld blowers. Specialist service providers are adopting these features more frequently since they make it simpler to dispose of leaves.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the handheld blower industry are

RedMax

Ryobi

Makita

ECHO

Worx

Toro

Sun Joe

EGO

Shindaiwa Canada

STIHL

Among others.



Handheld Blower Market COVID 19 Analysis

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of practices emerged among people, including working from home, keeping clean, and doing so in a hygienic setting. Numerous routine actions, such as taking the bus to work, were perilous because of the coronavirus’s potential to spread.

The market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Market development is projected to be hampered for the predicted period of time by the imbalance between the supply and demand of raw materials.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 2.31 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 5.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material Type, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing Innovations and growing demand for lean operation. Key Market Dynamics Growing demand for Handheld Blower in the end-use industry Growth of the e-commerce channel



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Handheld Blower Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/handheld-blower-market-11429



Handheld Blower Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The worldwide handheld blower market is expanding backed by customers’ increased preference for sustainable and eco-friendly goods. Rapid technical advancements and strict restrictions in a few areas are anticipated to improve the market’s prospects for manufacturers to generate income. Furthermore, there is fierce rivalry among sellers in the leaf blower sector. To increase profitability and take advantage of the expanding commercial prospects in these nations, they are moving production operations there. Low-cost nations like China and Taiwan are receiving these shifts. Adopting blowers with low emissions and little noise is continuously being emphasized by strict regulatory regulations in Europe and the US. As a result, top industry players are emphasizing cutting-edge technology aspects in their goods.

Additionally, the use of electric blowers, low-noise versions, and yard vacuums is becoming more popular among professionals. Manufacturers place a strong emphasis on the introduction of products that adhere to accepted regulatory standards. Vendors are concentrating their efforts on providing items that are stronger, lighter, and more long-lasting. Performance and outcomes should be improved with the addition of features like potent engines, user-centric design, and higher productivity.

Consumers are engaged in redesigning and modifying their lawns, thereby propelling the demand for garden care products such as garden tillers, lawn mowers, and leaf blower. The electric-powered equipment is expected to gain significant share in the commercial and residential markets owing to the increased availability and enhanced performance offered by these products. In addition, the shift toward sustainable solutions among professionals and semi-professional consumers will also bolster the demand in the electric handheld blower market.

Market Restraints:

Gas-powered leaf blowers emit smog-causing hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter, all of which are proven to be harmful to human health. In light of this, there is a certain decline in demand among consumers, which has a negative impact on the rate of market expansion.



Handheld Blower Market Segmentation

By Type

Both corded and cordless handheld blowers are available in the market as the key types. In 2021, the Cordless type category accounted for the majority of revenue from the Handheld Blower Market, or around 33%. It is simple to remove leaves from a garden without using an extension cable. The machine simply glides over the grass while collecting debris with its mouthpiece and has two or more wheels.

By Power Source

Gas, electrical, and battery are the power sources that make the segmentation of the handheld blower market. During the projection period, 2022–2030, the Electrical Power Source category, which led the market in 2021, is expected to increase at a quicker rate. This is because electric leaf blowers produce less noise and air pollution than other models.

By Distribution Channel

Distribution channels in the handheld blower market are online and offline. In 2021, the Online sector dominated the market, and it is anticipated that throughout the forecast period of 2022–2030, this segment would develop more quickly. Accordingly, numerous product innovations—such as the creation of battery-powered leaf blowers—serve as additional growth-promoting elements. These variations may carry out demanding industrial activities with less energy and upkeep needed. They also make very little noise and feature built-in scrapers to remove dirt that has been hardened and matted. The development of online retail channels that provide customers a wide range of items and other factors, such as manufacturers’ active promotional efforts, are also fostering the market’s expansion rate.

By Application

Residential and commercial are the top applications of handheld blowers. Residential was the market’s largest segment in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. The population’s rising disposable income is mostly to blame for this, since it has raised demand for portable blowers.

Handheld Blower Market Regional Insights

During the research period, MRFR experts anticipate the Asia-Pacific Handheld Blower market to contribute 30% of the worldwide revenue. The presence of several manufacturers who are using tactics like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, among others, to obtain a competitive edge in their own industries, characterizes the region. Because of this, there is now more rivalry among producers, which will drive down prices and make products more accessible to people from a wider variety of socioeconomic backgrounds.



Given the established lawn and garden business in North America, more than three-fourths of the leaf blower market belongs to the region. In the US, there is a growing trend for backyard beautification and the usage of handheld blowers in landscaping work. The US is the market leader in the area because to these considerations.

The strong growth potential in North America is mostly due to the manufacture of sophisticated product lines with high performance, better power capacities, and long battery run-time. As the number of stadiums, golf courses, and public parks rises, it is anticipated that demand for garden tools and equipment would significantly expand. Linoleum floors, brick-paved roads, tiles, cement surfaces, and hardwood floors are all common cleaning materials cleaned with leaf blowers. Manufacturers are thus putting their efforts into creating professional leaf blowers with a range of cutting-edge technologies, such as turbo air cleansing and anti-vibration techniques. Over the projection period, this is anticipated to accelerate the industry’s growth.

