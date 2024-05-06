Hanmi Fort Lee Branch Grand Opening

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced it hosted a community grand opening event on May 2 to commemorate its new branch in Fort Lee, NJ. Clients of the bank and local leaders including Assemblywoman Ellen J. Park, Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich, and Councilman Paul K. Yoon joined the celebration.

The 3,500 square foot branch is located at 1605 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ. The new branch replaces the Edison branch, which closed on December 29, 2023.

“We are excited to serve the Fort Lee community and work with local leaders to support the region’s economy. Fort Lee is among the best places to live in New Jersey, and is a major market for us given the strength of its small business community and the number of U.S. and international companies with operations in the area,” said Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer at Hanmi Bank.

With more than 15 years of banking experience, Sophia Choi, who previously worked at the Hanmi Edison branch, has been named Branch Manager of the Fort Lee Branch. Previously, she served as Deputy Branch Manager at PCB Bank. Choi reports to Mia Park, Senior Vice President and Area Banking Manager.

“Our team looks forward to assisting the residents of Fort Lee and its dynamic business community with their financial goals and objectives. Fort Lee, along with other communities in Bergen County, is a vibrant multi-ethnic borough with a fast-growing Korean community, and we are well-suited to meet their specific banking needs,” added Choi.

The branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fort Lee team provides customers with Hanmi Bank’s full line of product offerings — including SBA, commercial real estate, specialty lending, equipment leasing, and treasury management — with a high-level of personal service.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-five full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact

Juanita Gutierrez

Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8235

[email protected]

Source: Hanmi Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ad3376-1588-4942-a0e9-cb3d1b2b1d62