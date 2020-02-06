Breaking News
Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that they will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium, to be held February 13-14, 2020 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.
     
  • The Wedbush 2020 West Coast Bank Forum, to be held February 25-26, 2020 at Wedbush Headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a KBW or Wedbush representative.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations
Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400

