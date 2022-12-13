LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee rang the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell in Times Square, New York, today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in celebration of Hanmi Bank’s 40th anniversary.

The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony .

“I am honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell alongside our Hanmi family,” said Bonnie Lee, President and CEO of Hanmi Bank and Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Today we celebrate our 40th anniversary, an important milestone for our company. We are proud of our history as the first Korean American bank and remain committed to serving the underserved and unbanked populations of all backgrounds and ethnicities. We are grateful to our employees, customers and shareholders for their ongoing support and dedication. We look forward to many more decades of delivering personalized, relationship-based service, helping our customers reach their financial goals and ultimately strengthening our local communities.”

About Hanmi Financial Corporation:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-five full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

