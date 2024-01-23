LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the 2023 fourth quarter and full year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the fourth quarter was 0.99% and the return on average equity was 9.70%.

For the full year of 2023, net income was $80.0 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $101.4 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022. The year-over-year decline in net income reflects a $16.4 million decline in net interest income, a $6.2 million increase in noninterest expense and a $3.5 million increase in credit loss expense. The return on average assets for the full year of 2023 was 1.08% and the return on average equity was 10.70%.

CEO Commentary

“We finished 2023 with positive momentum, delivering strong fourth quarter results and building a solid foundation for 2024,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our full year results reflect our team’s effective execution of our relationship-driven banking strategy, focus on strong credit administration and disciplined expense management. We further optimized our banking network with the opening of two new branch locations in the fourth quarter. Our proven strategies continued to drive growth and diversification in our loan portfolio and expansion of our customer base, all against the backdrop of a challenging interest rate environment and the lingering effects of an uncertain economy.”

“Looking ahead, Hanmi is moving forward with a strong balance sheet, excellent asset quality, a diverse and expanding base of loyal customers and an outstanding team that has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to navigate a variety of economic cycles. We will continue to take a selective and disciplined approach to lending in the current environment with a focus on attractively priced loans and high-quality borrowers, many who will also have a deposit relationship with us. Our consistent performance and growing reputation as a preferred relationship-based banker is enabling us to grow the number of communities we serve. We will also continue to invest in our people, technology and infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies, support disciplined growth and enhance shareholder value.

“I want to thank the entire Hanmi team for their outstanding work this year as well as their dedication to serving our customers and the communities in which we operate. Despite some near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, our future is bright and we will continue to focus on what we do best: building strong relationships and expanding our networks. I look forward to our team delivering another successful year for Hanmi.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income was $18.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter results included a $2.9 million recovery of credit loss expense while third quarter results included a $5.2 million charge for credit loss expense and a $4.0 million gain from the sale-leaseback of a branch property. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter included a $0.6 million charge to increase the valuation allowance on state net operating loss carryforwards.

Loans receivable were $6.18 billion at December 31, 2023, up 2.7% from the end of the third quarter and up 3.6% from the 2022 year-end; loan production for the fourth quarter was $389.5 million with a weighted average interest rate of 8.10%.

Deposits were $6.28 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 0.3% from the end of the third quarter and up 1.8% from the 2022 year-end; noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.9% of the deposit portfolio at December 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $53.1 million for the fourth quarter, down 3.1% from third quarter, and net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 2.92%, down 11 basis points; the average yield on loans increased 15 basis points from the third quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter was $6.7 million, down from $11.2 million for the third quarter primarily reflecting the absence of the third quarter $4.0 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a branch property.

Noninterest expenses were $35.2 million for the fourth quarter, up 2.8% from the third quarter primarily reflecting a seasonally higher spend on advertising and communications as well as costs associated with relocation (closing and opening) of two branch offices; the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 58.86%.

The fourth quarter included a credit loss expense recovery of $2.9 million; there were net loan recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter that included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship; the ratio of the allowance to loans was unchanged from the third quarter at 1.12%.

Criticized loans declined 11.8% sequentially from the third quarter to $96.7 million, or 1.6% of loans at year-end; nonperforming assets declined 1.9% sequentially to $15.6 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, Hanmi had a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.14%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.86% and a total capital ratio of 14.95%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q4 2023 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Net income $ 18,633 $ 18,796 $ 20,620 $ 21,991 $ 28,479 $ (163 ) $ (9,846 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.32 ) Assets $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 7,344,924 $ 7,434,130 $ 7,378,262 $ 220,201 $ 192,079 Loans receivable $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133 $ 161,649 $ 215,301 Deposits $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 $ 20,502 $ 112,502 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.21 % 1.56 % -0.01 -0.57 Return on average stockholders’ equity 9.70 % 9.88 % 11.14 % 12.19 % 15.90 % -0.18 -6.20 Net interest margin 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % 3.28 % 3.67 % -0.11 -0.75 Efficiency ratio (1) 58.86 % 51.82 % 54.11 % 49.54 % 46.99 % 7.04 11.87 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.14 % 8.89 % 8.96 % 8.77 % 8.50 % 0.25 0.64 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 22.75 $ 21.45 $ 21.56 $ 21.30 $ 20.54 1.30 2.21 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the fourth quarter decreased $1.8 million to $53.1 million from $54.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 3.1%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points to 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.53% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to higher market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher-rate deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits were $4.17 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $4.13 billion for the third quarter. The yield on average loans for the third quarter increased 15 basis points to 5.88% from 5.73% for the third quarter. Average loans were $6.07 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $5.92 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.1 million, compared with less than $0.1 million for the third quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the fourth quarter was 2.92% compared with 3.03% for the third quarter.

Net interest income was $221.3 million for the full year 2023 compared with $237.6 million for 2022, a decline of 6.9%. The decrease reflected the rise in the general level of interest rates during 2023, including an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a shift in the composition of the portfolio to higher-rate deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the full year 2023 increased 256 basis points to 3.35% from 0.79% for 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits for the full year 2023 increased to $4.0 billion from $3.3 billion for 2002 where, for the same period, average time deposits increased $1.2 billion. Average interest-earning assets for the full year 2023 increased 5.6% to $7.18 billion from $6.80 billion for 2022. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the full year 2023 increased 112 basis points to 5.15% from 4.03% for 2022. Average loans for the full year 2023 were $5.97 billion, up 6.6% from $5.60 billion for 2022. Full year 2022 loan prepayment fees were $0.8 million compared with $1.3 million for 2022. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the full year 2023 was 3.08% compared with 3.50% for 2022. The 42 basis point decrease in the net interest margin reflected the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by the increase in average loan yields.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 Net Interest Income 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 89,922 $ 85,398 $ 83,567 $ 80,923 $ 77,123 5.3 % 16.6 % Interest on securities 4,583 4,204 4,126 4,025 3,633 9.0 % 26.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 341 317 283 289 289 7.6 % 18.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,337 4,153 2,794 2,066 1,194 -43.7 % 95.7 % Total interest and dividend income $ 97,183 $ 94,072 $ 90,770 $ 87,303 $ 82,239 3.3 % 18.2 % Interest on deposits 40,277 36,818 32,115 25,498 14,900 9.4 % 170.3 % Interest on borrowings 2,112 753 1,633 2,369 1,192 180.5 % 77.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,654 1,646 1,600 1,583 1,586 0.5 % 4.3 % Total interest expense 44,043 39,217 35,348 29,450 17,678 12.3 % 149.1 % Net interest income $ 53,140 $ 54,855 $ 55,422 $ 57,853 $ 64,561 -3.1 % -17.7 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,071,644 $ 5,915,423 $ 5,941,071 $ 5,944,399 $ 5,877,298 2.6 % 3.3 % Securities 961,551 955,473 971,531 980,712 966,299 0.6 % -0.5 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 181,140 317,498 230,974 192,902 138,476 -42.9 % 30.8 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,230,720 $ 7,204,779 $ 7,159,961 $ 7,134,398 $ 6,998,458 0.4 % 3.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,679 $ 94,703 $ 99,057 $ 109,391 $ 119,106 -8.5 % -27.2 % Money market and savings 1,669,973 1,601,826 1,463,304 1,453,569 1,781,834 4.3 % -6.3 % Time deposits 2,417,803 2,438,112 2,403,685 2,223,615 1,585,798 -0.8 % 52.5 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,174,455 4,134,641 3,966,046 3,786,575 3,486,738 1.0 % 19.7 % Borrowings 205,951 120,381 196,776 268,056 197,554 71.1 % 4.3 % Subordinated debentures 129,933 129,780 129,631 129,483 129,335 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,510,339 $ 4,384,802 $ 4,292,453 $ 4,184,114 $ 3,813,627 2.9 % 18.3 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits – noninterest bearing $ 2,025,212 $ 2,136,156 $ 2,213,171 $ 2,324,413 $ 2,593,948 -5.2 % -21.9 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 Average Yields and Rates 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Loans receivable(1) 5.88 % 5.73 % 5.64 % 5.51 % 5.21 % 0.15 0.67 Securities (2) 1.93 % 1.79 % 1.73 % 1.67 % 1.47 % 0.14 0.46 FHLB stock 8.25 % 7.67 % 6.92 % 7.16 % 7.00 % 0.58 1.25 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5.12 % 5.19 % 4.85 % 4.34 % 3.42 % -0.07 1.70 Interest-earning assets 5.34 % 5.19 % 5.09 % 4.96 % 4.67 % 0.15 0.67 Interest-bearing deposits 3.83 % 3.53 % 3.25 % 2.73 % 1.70 % 0.30 2.13 Borrowings 4.07 % 2.48 % 3.33 % 3.58 % 2.55 % 1.59 1.52 Subordinated debentures 5.09 % 5.07 % 4.94 % 4.89 % 4.67 % 0.02 0.42 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.88 % 3.55 % 3.30 % 2.85 % 1.84 % 0.33 2.04 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % 3.28 % 3.67 % -0.11 -0.75 Cost of deposits 2.58 % 2.33 % 2.08 % 1.69 % 0.97 % 0.25 1.61 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss recovery for the fourth quarter was $2.9 million, which included a $2.9 million recovery for loan losses, offset by a less than $0.1 million provision for off-balance sheet items. There were net loan recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter that included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship. For the third quarter, credit loss expense was $5.2 million, which included a $5.2 million provision for loan losses and a recovery for off-balance sheet items of less than $0.1 million.

Credit loss expense was $4.3 million for the full year 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $0.8 million for 2022. The full year 2023 credit loss expense was comprised of a $4.9 million provision for loan losses and a $0.6 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. The credit loss expense for 2022 was comprised of a $0.3 million provision for loan losses and a $0.5 million provision for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter declined $4.5 million to $6.7 million from $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decline primarily reflected the absence of the third quarter $4.0 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a branch property, a $0.2 million decrease in service charges on deposits, and a $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance. A $0.3 million increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans partially offset these decreases. The volume of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter increased to $29.9 million from $21.0 million for the third quarter, while trade premiums decreased to 6.17% for the fourth quarter from 6.84% for the third quarter.

Noninterest income was $34.2 million for the full year 2023, consistent with 2022. Noninterest income for 2023 included a $4.0 million gain on the sale-and-leaseback of a branch property, offset by a $3.8 million decline in gain on sale of SBA loans and a $1.3 million decrease in service charges on deposits. The volume of SBA loans sold for the full year 2023 declined to $100.5 million from $156.1 million and trade premiums also declined to 7.12% from 7.44% for the full year 2022.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 Noninterest Income 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,391 $ 2,605 $ 2,571 $ 2,579 $ 2,742 -8.2 % -12.8 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,245 1,155 1,173 1,258 1,115 7.8 % 11.7 % Servicing income 772 838 825 742 725 -7.9 % 6.5 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) (29 ) 280 271 270 (97 ) -110.4 % -70.1 % All other operating income 853 1,178 1,811 1,618 1,039 -27.6 % -17.9 % Service charges, fees & other 5,232 6,056 6,651 6,467 5,524 -13.6 % -5.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,448 1,172 1,212 1,869 1,933 23.5 % -25.1 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities – – (1,871 ) – – 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises – 4,000 – – – -100.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement – – 1,943 – – 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 6,680 $ 11,228 $ 7,935 $ 8,336 $ 7,457 -40.5 % -10.4 %

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter increased by $1.0 million to $35.2 million from $34.2 million for the third quarter. Professional fees increased by $0.4 million, advertising and promotion expense increased by $0.5 million and other operating expense increased by $0.6 million. A $0.3 million decline in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million decline in occupancy and equipment expense partially offset the increases noted. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 58.86%, compared to 51.82% for the third quarter, primarily due to the lower revenue.

Noninterest expense was $136.5 million for the full year 2023, compared with $130.3 million for 2022, up 4.8%. The increase reflected a $5.3 million, or 6.9% increase in salaries and benefits, a $0.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $0.6 million increase in data processing expenses and a $0.6 million increase in professional fees. A $0.5 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses partially offset these increases. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2023 was 53.45%, compared with 47.93% for 2022, primarily due to the higher expenses and lower revenue.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,062 $ 20,361 $ 20,365 $ 20,610 $ 20,279 -1.5 % -1.1 % Occupancy and equipment 4,604 4,825 4,500 4,412 3,668 -4.6 % 25.5 % Data processing 3,487 3,490 3,465 3,253 3,431 -0.1 % 1.6 % Professional fees 1,977 1,568 1,376 1,335 1,783 26.1 % 10.9 % Supplies and communication 613 552 638 676 683 11.1 % -10.2 % Advertising and promotion 990 534 748 833 974 85.4 % 1.6 % All other operating expenses 3,252 2,852 3,243 1,957 3,041 14.0 % 6.9 % Subtotal 34,985 34,182 34,335 33,076 33,859 2.3 % 3.3 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 15 16 4 (201 ) (70 ) -6.3 % -121.4 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 211 47 (59 ) (84 ) 55 348.9 % 283.6 % Total noninterest expense $ 35,211 $ 34,245 $ 34,280 $ 32,791 $ 33,844 2.8 % 4.0 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter, and representing an effective tax rate of 32.2% and 29.6%, respectively for each period. 2023 fourth quarter income tax expense included a $0.6 million charge to increase the valuation allowance on state net operating loss carryforwards. The effective tax rate for the full year 2023 was 30.1%, compared to 27.9% for the full year 2022.

Financial Position

Total assets at December 31, 2023 increased 3.0%, or $220.2 million, to $7.57 billion from $7.35 billion at September 30, 2023. The sequential quarter increase reflected a 2.7%, or $159.5 million, growth in loans receivable, net, as well as a $48.5 million increase in securities and a $13.3 million increase in cash and due from banks, primarily supported by a $162.5 million increase in borrowings and a $20.5 million increase in deposits. From December 31, 2022, total assets increased 2.6%, or $192.1 million. This year-over-year increase reflected a 3.7%, or $217.4 million, growth in loans receivable, net, supported by a 14.2%, or $50.1 million decrease in cash and due from banks and a 1.8%, or $112.5 million increase in deposits.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.18 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $6.02 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $12.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, up slightly from $11.8 million at the end of the third quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,889,739 $ 3,773,015 $ 3,738,325 $ 3,784,176 $ 3,833,397 3.1 % 1.5 % Residential/consumer loans 962,661 926,326 886,984 817,917 734,473 3.9 % 31.1 % Commercial and industrial loans 747,819 728,792 753,456 778,149 804,475 2.6 % -7.0 % Equipment finance 582,215 592,652 586,406 600,216 594,788 -1.8 % -2.1 % Loans receivable 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 5,980,458 5,967,133 2.7 % 3.6 % Loans held for sale 12,013 11,767 7,293 3,652 8,043 2.1 % 49.4 % Total $ 6,194,447 $ 6,032,552 $ 5,972,464 $ 5,984,110 $ 5,975,176 2.7 % 3.7 % As of Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.8 % 62.5 % 62.6 % 63.2 % 64.2 % Residential/consumer loans 15.5 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 13.7 % 12.3 % Commercial and industrial loans 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.6 % 13.0 % 13.5 % Equipment finance 9.4 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 9.9 % Loans receivable 99.8 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.9 % Loans held for sale 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $389.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 at an average rate of 8.10%, while $78.0 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 6.82%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $178.2 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $52.1 million, SBA loan production was $48.4 million, equipment finance production was $57.3 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $53.5 million.

New loan production for the full year 2023 was $1.29 billion, a decrease of 39.1%, or $826.6 million, from $2.12 billion for the full year 2022.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 178,157 $ 106,151 $ 40,989 $ 75,528 $ 86,500 Commercial and industrial loans 52,079 67,907 36,322 27,055 137,902 SBA loans 48,432 36,109 30,926 34,472 53,209 Equipment finance 57,334 71,075 50,905 69,307 89,193 Residential/consumer loans 53,465 55,026 100,161 97,201 106,955 subtotal 389,467 336,268 259,303 303,563 473,759 Payoffs (77,961 ) (62,140 ) (120,609 ) (124,923 ) (121,409 ) Amortization (106,610 ) (116,411 ) (102,248 ) (102,675 ) (91,333 ) Loan sales (29,861 ) (22,496 ) (20,933 ) (30,002 ) (50,550 ) Net line utilization (11,609 ) (70,238 ) (28,092 ) (30,401 ) (43,124 ) Charge-offs & OREO (1,777 ) (9,369 ) (2,708 ) (2,237 ) (1,201 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,020,785 5,965,171 5,980,458 5,967,133 5,800,991 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171 $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133

Deposits were $6.28 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, up $20.5 million, or 0.3%, from $6.26 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Driving the change was a $158.7 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $20.2 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $157.6 decline in noninterest-bearing demand deposits due primarily to higher rates offered due to the higher interest rate environment and competition for deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 98.4%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,003,596 $ 2,161,238 $ 2,206,078 $ 2,334,083 $ 2,539,602 -7.3 % -21.1 % Demand: interest-bearing 87,452 88,133 97,076 104,245 115,573 -0.8 % -24.3 % Money market and savings 1,734,658 1,576,006 1,580,691 1,382,472 1,556,690 10.1 % 11.4 % Time deposits 2,454,868 2,434,695 2,431,923 2,380,238 1,956,207 0.8 % 25.5 % Total deposits $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 0.3 % 1.8 % As of Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 31.9 % 34.5 % 34.9 % 37.6 % 41.2 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.9 % Money market and savings 27.6 % 25.2 % 25.0 % 22.3 % 25.2 % Time deposits 39.1 % 38.9 % 38.6 % 38.4 % 31.7 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023 was $701.9 million, up $38.5 million from $663.4 million at September 30, 2023. The increase includes a $27.3 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in intermediate-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter net income, net of dividends paid, added $11.0 million to stockholders’ equity for the period. In addition, Hanmi repurchased 50,000 shares during the fourth quarter at an average share price of $14.77. At December 31, 2023, 409,972 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $690.8 million, or 9.14% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2023, compared with $652.2 million, or 8.89% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $22.75 at December 31, 2023 from $21.45 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At December 31, 2023, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 14.95%, compared with 11.95% and 15.07%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

As of Ratio Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.95 % 15.07 % 15.11 % 14.80 % 14.49 % -0.12 0.46 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.20 % 12.30 % 12.25 % 11.94 % 11.71 % -0.10 0.49 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.86 % 11.95 % 11.90 % 11.59 % 11.37 % -0.09 0.49 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.37 % 10.27 % 10.22 % 10.09 % 10.07 % 0.10 0.30 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.27 % 14.42 % 14.45 % 14.15 % 13.86 % -0.15 0.41 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 13.06 % 12.85 % -0.16 0.41 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 13.06 % 12.85 % -0.16 0.41 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.32 % 11.25 % 11.21 % 11.06 % 11.07 % 0.07 0.25 (1) Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2023

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.17% of loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 0.16% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $96.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $109.6 million at the end of the third quarter. Special mention loans were $65.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $76.5 million at September 30, 2023. Reductions in special mention loans included upgrades to pass loans of $12.9 million and paydowns and payoffs of $1.9 million. The quarter-over-quarter change also included increases from downgrades of $3.6 million of pass loans.

Classified loans were $31.4 million at December 31, 2023, down from $33.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs of $1.5 million and amortization, paydowns and payoffs of $5.3 million, offset by new downgrades to classified of $5.1 million.

Nonperforming loans were $15.5 million at December 31, 2023, down from $15.8 million at the end of the third quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans improved to 0.25% at quarter-end, down from 0.26% at the end of the third quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $15.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $15.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets also improved to 0.21% at quarter-end, down from 0.22% at the end of the third quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.8 million, compared with $9.4 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.8 million, which included a $6.0 million recovery from a 2019 troubled loan relationship, compared with $0.5 million of recoveries for the prior quarter. As a result, there were net recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net recoveries represented 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.60% of average loans for the third quarter on an annualized basis. For the full year 2023, net charge-offs were 0.12% of average loans, compared with 0.02% for 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.5 million at December 31, 2023, up from $67.3 million at September 30, 2023. Specific allowances for loans increased $0.5 million while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations increased $1.7 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at the end of both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2023.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-23 Q4-23 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q3-23 vs. Q4-22 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,263 $ 9,545 $ 13,749 $ 15,377 $ 7,492 $ 718 $ 2,771 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.01 0.04 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 65,314 $ 76,473 $ 44,632 $ 64,340 $ 79,013 $ (11,159 ) $ (13,699 ) Classified 31,367 33,134 38,840 47,288 46,192 (1,767 ) (14,825 ) Total criticized loans $ 96,681 $ 109,607 $ 83,472 $ 111,628 $ 125,205 $ (12,926 ) $ (28,524 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 15,474 $ 15,783 $ 22,178 $ 20,050 $ 9,846 $ (309 ) $ 5,628 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing – – – – – – – Nonperforming loans 15,474 15,783 22,178 20,050 9,846 (309 ) 5,628 Other real estate owned, net 117 117 117 117 117 – – Nonperforming assets* $ 15,591 $ 15,900 $ 22,295 $ 20,167 $ 9,963 $ (309 ) $ 5,628 Nonperforming assets to assets* 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.14 % -0.01 0.07 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.17 % -0.01 0.09 * Excludes repossessed personal property of $1.3 million, $1.3 million, $0.8 million, $0.6 million, and $0.5 million as of Q4-23, Q3-23, Q2-23, Q1-23, and Q4-22, respectively As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 67,313 $ 71,024 $ 72,249 $ 71,523 $ 71,584 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans (2,880 ) 5,167 514 2,181 221 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries 5,029 (8,878 ) (1,739 ) (1,455 ) (282 ) Balance at end of period $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 $ 72,249 $ 71,523 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) -0.33 % 0.60 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,463 $ 2,476 $ 3,067 $ 3,115 $ 3,250 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items 11 (13 ) (591 ) (48 ) (135 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 $ 3,067 $ 3,115 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 813,960 $ 848,886 $ 791,818 $ 924,371 $ 780,543 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On October 26, 2023, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2023 fourth quarter of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on November 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings conference call today, January 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 302,324 $ 289,006 $ 13,318 4.6 % $ 352,421 $ (50,097 ) -14.2 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 865,739 817,242 48,497 5.9 % 853,838 11,901 1.4 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 12,013 11,767 246 2.1 % 8,043 3,970 49.4 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,112,972 5,953,472 159,500 2.7 % 5,895,610 217,362 3.7 % Accrued interest receivable 23,371 20,715 2,656 12.8 % 18,537 4,834 26.1 % Premises and equipment, net 21,959 20,707 1,252 6.0 % 22,850 (891 ) -3.9 % Customers’ liability on acceptances 625 1,386 (761 ) -54.9 % 328 297 90.5 % Servicing assets 7,070 7,156 (86 ) -1.2 % 7,176 (106 ) -1.5 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,099 11,131 (32 ) -0.3 % 11,225 (126 ) -1.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 – 0.0 % 16,385 – 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,335 56,364 (29 ) -0.1 % 55,544 791 1.4 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 140,449 144,809 (4,360 ) -3.0 % 136,305 4,144 3.0 % Total assets $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 220,201 3.0 % $ 7,378,262 $ 192,079 2.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,003,596 $ 2,161,238 $ (157,642 ) -7.3 % $ 2,539,602 $ (536,006 ) -21.1 % Interest-bearing 4,276,978 4,098,834 178,144 4.3 % 3,628,470 648,508 17.9 % Total deposits 6,280,574 6,260,072 20,502 0.3 % 6,168,072 112,502 1.8 % Accrued interest payable 39,306 50,286 (10,980 ) -21.8 % 7,792 31,514 404.4 % Bank’s liability on acceptances 625 1,386 (761 ) -54.9 % 328 297 90.5 % Borrowings 325,000 162,500 162,500 100.0 % 350,000 (25,000 ) -7.1 % Subordinated debentures 130,012 129,860 152 0.1 % 129,409 603 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,933 82,677 10,256 12.4 % 85,146 7,787 9.1 % Total liabilities 6,868,450 6,686,781 181,669 2.7 % 6,740,747 127,703 1.9 % Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 34 34 – 0.0 % 33 1 3.0 % Additional paid-in capital 586,912 586,169 743 0.1 % 583,410 3,502 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (71,928 ) (99,422 ) 27,494 27.7 % (88,985 ) 17,057 19.2 % Retained earnings 319,048 308,007 11,041 3.6 % 269,542 49,506 18.4 % Less treasury stock (132,175 ) (131,429 ) (746 ) -0.6 % (126,485 ) (5,690 ) -4.5 % Total stockholders’ equity 701,891 663,359 38,532 5.8 % 637,515 64,376 10.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 220,201 3.0 % $ 7,378,262 $ 192,079 2.6 %

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2023 2023 Change 2022 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 89,922 $ 85,398 5.3 % $ 77,123 16.6 % Interest on securities 4,583 4,204 9.0 % 3,633 26.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 341 317 7.6 % 289 18.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,337 4,153 -43.7 % 1,194 95.7 % Total interest and dividend income 97,183 94,072 3.3 % 82,239 18.2 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 40,277 36,818 9.4 % 14,900 170.3 % Interest on borrowings 2,112 753 180.5 % 1,192 77.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,654 1,646 0.5 % 1,586 4.3 % Total interest expense 44,043 39,217 12.3 % 17,678 149.1 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 53,140 54,855 -3.1 % 64,561 -17.7 % Credit loss expense (recovery) (2,870 ) 5,154 -155.7 % 52 -5619.2 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 56,010 49,701 12.7 % 64,509 -13.2 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,391 2,605 -8.2 % 2,742 -12.8 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,245 1,155 7.8 % 1,115 11.7 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 1,448 1,172 23.5 % 1,933 -25.1 % Other operating income 1,596 6,296 -74.7 % 1,667 -4.3 % Total noninterest income 6,680 11,228 -40.5 % 7,457 -10.4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,062 20,361 -1.5 % 20,279 -1.1 % Occupancy and equipment 4,604 4,825 -4.6 % 3,668 25.5 % Data processing 3,487 3,490 -0.1 % 3,431 1.6 % Professional fees 1,977 1,568 26.1 % 1,783 10.9 % Supplies and communications 613 552 11.1 % 683 -10.2 % Advertising and promotion 990 534 85.4 % 974 1.6 % Other operating expenses 3,478 2,915 19.3 % 3,026 14.9 % Total noninterest expense 35,211 34,245 2.8 % 33,844 4.0 % Income before tax 27,479 26,684 3.0 % 38,122 -27.9 % Income tax expense 8,846 7,888 12.1 % 9,643 -8.3 % Net income $ 18,633 $ 18,796 -0.9 % $ 28,479 -34.6 % – Basic earnings per share: $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.93 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,189,578 30,251,961 30,346,343 Diluted 30,251,315 30,292,872 30,442,175 Common shares outstanding 30,368,655 30,410,582 30,485,621 Consolidated Statements of Income, Continued (In thousands, except share and per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Percentage 2023 2022 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 339,811 $ 257,878 31.8 % Interest on securities 16,938 12,351 37.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,229 1,024 20.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 11,350 2,560 343.4 % Total interest and dividend income 369,328 273,813 34.9 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 134,708 25,938 419.3 % Interest on borrowings 6,867 2,249 205.3 % Interest on subordinated debentures 6,482 7,979 -18.8 % Total interest expense 148,057 36,166 309.4 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 221,271 237,647 -6.9 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 4,342 836 -419.4 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 216,929 236,811 -8.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,147 11,488 -11.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 4,832 4,805 0.6 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans 5,701 9,478 -39.9 % Other operating income 13,499 8,429 60.1 % Total noninterest income 34,179 34,200 -0.1 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 81,398 76,140 6.9 % Occupancy and equipment 18,340 17,648 3.9 % Data processing 13,695 13,134 4.3 % Professional fees 6,255 5,692 9.9 % Supplies and communications 2,479 2,638 -6.0 % Advertising and promotion 3,105 3,637 -14.6 % Other operating expenses 11,255 11,395 -1.2 % Total noninterest expense 136,527 130,284 4.8 % Income before tax 114,581 140,727 -18.6 % Income tax expense 34,540 39,333 -12.2 % Net income $ 80,041 $ 101,394 -21.1 % – Basic earnings per share: $ 2.63 $ 3.33 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.62 $ 3.32 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,269,740 30,299,148 Diluted 30,330,258 30,392,057 Common shares outstanding 30,368,655 30,485,621

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,071,644 $ 89,922 5.88 % $ 5,915,423 $ 85,398 5.73 % $ 5,877,298 $ 77,123 5.21 % Securities (2) 961,551 4,582 1.93 % 955,473 4,204 1.79 % 966,299 3,633 1.47 % FHLB stock 16,385 341 8.25 % 16,385 317 7.67 % 16,385 289 7.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 181,140 2,338 5.12 % 317,498 4,153 5.19 % 138,476 1,194 3.42 % Total interest-earning assets 7,230,720 97,183 5.34 % 7,204,779 94,072 5.19 % 6,998,458 82,239 4.67 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 61,146 59,994 70,203 Allowance for credit losses (68,319 ) (70,173 ) (71,976 ) Other assets 251,660 240,145 255,493 Total assets $ 7,475,207 $ 7,434,745 $ 7,252,178 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 86,679 $ 29 0.13 % $ 94,703 $ 32 0.13 % $ 119,106 $ 32 0.11 % Money market and savings 1,669,973 14,379 3.42 % 1,601,826 12,485 3.09 % 1,781,834 6,187 1.38 % Time deposits 2,417,803 25,869 4.24 % 2,438,112 24,301 3.95 % 1,585,798 8,681 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,174,455 40,277 3.83 % 4,134,641 36,818 3.53 % 3,486,738 14,900 1.70 % Borrowings 205,951 2,113 4.07 % 120,381 753 2.48 % 197,554 1,269 2.55 % Subordinated debentures 129,933 1,653 5.09 % 129,780 1,646 5.07 % 129,335 1,509 4.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,510,339 44,043 3.88 % 4,384,802 39,217 3.55 % 3,813,627 17,678 1.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,025,212 2,136,156 2,593,948 Other liabilities 177,321 159,127 134,074 Stockholders’ equity 762,335 754,660 710,529 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,475,207 $ 7,434,745 $ 7,252,178 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 53,140 $ 54,855 $ 64,561 Cost of deposits 2.58 % 2.33 % 0.97 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.47 % 1.64 % 2.83 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.67 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. Average Balance, Yield Earned and Rate Paid – YTD (In thousands, except ratios) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 5,968,339 $ 339,811 5.69 % $ 5,596,564 $ 257,878 4.61 % Securities (2) 967,231 16,938 1.78 % 949,889 12,351 1.33 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,229 7.50 % 16,385 1,024 6.25 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 230,835 11,350 4.92 % 236,678 2,560 1.08 % Total interest-earning assets 7,182,790 369,328 5.15 % 6,799,516 273,813 4.03 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 62,049 66,993 Allowance for credit losses (70,501 ) (73,094 ) Other assets 240,779 247,838 Total assets $ 7,415,117 $ 7,041,253 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 97,388 $ 117 0.12 % $ 121,992 $ 100 0.08 % Money market and savings 1,547,911 44,066 2.85 % 2,025,961 12,753 0.63 % Time deposits 2,371,520 90,525 3.82 % 1,136,073 13,085 1.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,016,819 134,708 3.35 % 3,284,026 25,938 0.79 % Borrowings 197,409 6,867 3.48 % 148,047 2,382 1.61 % Subordinated debentures 129,708 6,482 5.00 % 149,891 7,846 5.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,343,936 148,057 3.41 % 3,581,964 36,166 1.01 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,173,813 2,665,646 Other liabilities 149,460 109,847 Stockholders’ equity 747,908 683,796 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,415,117 $ 7,041,253 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 221,271 $ 237,647 Cost of deposits 2.18 % 0.44 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.74 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.08 % 3.50 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)