Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Annual Meeting Date

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Annual Meeting Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Hanover’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on January 30, 2020, has been postponed until February 21, 2020, to, among other things, correct a technical defect regarding the record date set for the meeting and to comply with a stipulation entered into with Premier Asset LLC (“Premier”) in connection with certain pending litigation brought against Hanover and its directors by Premier. Premier has advised Hanover that it will be submitting a competing slate of three candidates to be elected to Hanover’s board of directors at the Annual Meeting. The new record date for the postponed Annual Meeting will be January 31, 2020. Hanover intends to disseminate additional proxy materials and certain additional information relating to the Annual Meeting (including information relating to, among other things, the pending litigation and the proxy contest that may be initiated by Premier) to Hanover shareholders in the near term.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. Hanover’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Investor and Press Contact:
Brian K. Finneran
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.