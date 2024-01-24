Fourth Calendar Quarter Performance Highlights

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $3.8 million or $0.51 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares), versus $3.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) in the prior linked quarter. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding severance expense) of $4.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding litigation settlement payment) of $2.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $12.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million, or 7.3% from the prior linked quarter as new loan growth at current, higher market rates began to mitigate increased funding costs.

At December 31, 2023, the Bank’s asset quality remained strong with non-performing loans representing 0.74% of the total loan portfolio and the allowance for credit losses to total loans increasing to 1% overall. Loans secured by office space accounted for approximately 2.4% of the total loan portfolio with a total balance of $46.5 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. Banking Initiatives: At December 31, 2023, the Company’s banking initiatives reflected continuing momentum: SBA & USDA Banking: Gains on sale of SBA loans totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, representing a 302% increase over the comparable 2022 quarter. Total SBA loans sold were $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, representing a 270% increase over the comparable 2022 quarter. Total origination volume nearly doubled from $72 million in 2022 to $141 million in 2023. C&I Banking: At December 31, 2023, the Bank’s C&I Banking Team, based out of our Hauppauge Business Banking Center, concluded its first year with $45 million in deposits and $104 million in loan originations. Residential Lending: The Bank achieved $77.5 million in closed loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with a weighted average yield of 7.27% before origination and other fees, which average 50-100 bps, and a weighted average LTV of 63%. Originations for the calendar year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $198.4 million and had a weighted average yield of 7.20%.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common and Series A preferred shares payable on February 14, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2024. Shelf Registration: In order to access the capital markets efficiently and expeditiously as needed to fuel the continued growth of our highly profitable and successful niche businesses and banking initiatives, the Company filed a shelf registration on Form S-3 concurrent with this earnings release.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company” – NASDAQ: HNVR), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”), today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the declaration of a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common and Series A preferred shares payable on February 14, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2024.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $3.8 million or $0.51 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares), versus $5.3 million or $0.72 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) in the comparable period a year ago and $3.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding severance expense) of $4.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, versus net income of $5.3 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the comparable 2022 quarter (which included no adjustments) and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding litigation settlement payment) of $2.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 43.4% over the linked quarter. Returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.69% and 8.10%, respectively, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, versus 1.18% and 12.04%, respectively, in the comparable quarter of 2022, and 0.66% and 7.58%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.74% and 8.61%, respectively, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, versus 1.18% and 12.04%, respectively, in the comparable quarter of 2022, and 0.53% and 6.00%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The reduction in net income recorded in the fourth calendar quarter of 2023 from the comparable 2022 quarter resulted from two primary factors. The first was a decrease in net interest income primarily related to the rapid rise in interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve as the cost of interest bearing deposits rose faster that the yield on interest earning assets. The second was an increase in non-interest expense largely due to growth related increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, federal deposit insurance premiums and other operating expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest income. In addition, the Company’s effective tax rate increased to 25.4% in the fourth calendar quarter of 2023 from 22.7% in the comparable 2022 period due to increased business in other states, related to our SBA and USDA lending program, coupled with lower pre-tax income.

Net interest income was $12.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 17.1% versus the comparable 2022 period due to compression of the Company’s net interest margin to 2.40% in the 2023 quarter from 3.49% in the comparable 2022 quarter. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 5.91% in the 2023 quarter from 5.17% in the comparable 2022 quarter, an increase of 74 basis points, offset by a 211 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.19% in 2023 from 2.08% in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022. The rapid rise in interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve and, to a lesser extent, the Company’s decision to maintain increased liquidity resulted in the higher cost of funds. Net interest income on a linked quarter basis increased $0.9 million or 7.29%.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s quarterly results: “We are extremely pleased with our fourth calendar quarter results highlighted by a 42% increase in adjusted diluted EPS, driven by margin expansion and increasing returns from our investments in SBA and C&I Banking. Together with our sustained focus on cost management, these new initiatives will enhance earnings and capital growth into the future. We continue to focus on increasing fee income and cost management while we further build our business verticals. We believe the composition of our balance sheet, coupled with our growing initiatives, positions us well for the favorable interest rate environment in 2024 anticipated by economists for the financial sector.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $2.27 billion versus $2.15 billion at September 30, 2023. Total securities available for sale at December 31, 2023 was $61.4 million, an increase of $50.5 million from September 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”). These CLOs are adjustable-rate investments tied to three-month SOFR, purchased at a weighted average yield of 7.05%. Total deposits at December 31, 2023 increased to $1.90 billion compared to $1.74 billion at September 30, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total deposits increased $169.5 million or 9.8% from September 30, 2023. This deposit growth has enabled us to lessen our reliance on higher cost wholesale borrowings while also lowering our loan to deposit ratio from 108% at September 30, 2023 to 103% at December 31, 2023.

The Company had $528.1 million in total municipal deposits at December 31, 2023, at a weighted average rate of 4.62% versus $313.2 million at a weighted average rate of 4.53% at September 30, 2023. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs lower than those of consumer deposits and market-based borrowings. The Company continues to broaden its municipal deposit base and currently services 37 customer relationships.

Overall borrowings declined $50.9 million or 28.3% from September 30, 2023. Total borrowings at December 31, 2023 were $129.0 million, including $2.3 million in Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances, with a weighted average rate and term of 3.59% and 31 months, respectively. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had $126.7 million of term FHLB advances outstanding. The Company had $49.0 million of FHLB overnight borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2023 and none at December 31, 2023. The Company utilizes a number of strategies to manage interest rate risk, including interest rate swap agreements which currently provide a benefit to net interest income.

Stockholders’ equity was $184.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $185.9 million at September 30, 2023. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to an increase of $1.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss and a decrease of $0.1 million in retained earnings. The decrease in retained earnings was due primarily to a $4.0 million, or $3.2 million net of tax, one-time adjustment related to the implementation of the CECL accounting standard on October 1, 2023 and $0.7 million of dividends declared, which was offset by net income of $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The CECL adjustment included $4.1 million additional allowance for credit losses on the loan portfolio and a $0.1 million reduction of allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. There was no adjustment recognized related to the securities portfolio. The accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2023 was 1.33% of total equity and was comprised of a $1.5 million after tax net unrealized loss on the investment portfolio and a $1.0 million after tax net unrealized loss on derivatives.

Loan Portfolio Growth, Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth of $82.6 million, a 17.6% increase on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.96 billion, for an increase of 12.0%. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in residential, SBA and C&I loans. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $714.8 million, with an average loan balance of $488 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 57%. Commercial real estate and multifamily loans totaled $1.13 billion at December 31, 2023, with an average loan balance of $1.5 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio decreased to 432% of capital at December 31, 2023 versus 448% of capital at September 30, 2023, with loans secured by office space accounting for 2.4% of the total loan portfolio and totaling $47.8 million. The Company’s loan pipeline at December 31, 2023 is approximately $272 million, with approximately 93% being niche-residential, conventional C&I and SBA and USDA lending opportunities.

Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling residential and government guaranteed loans to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. However, due to the pace of interest rate increases since 2022, the Bank’s secondary market sale activity for residential loans remains less active, and the Bank continues originating residential loans for its own portfolio. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company sold SBA loans of $29.7 million and $8.0 million, respectively and recorded gain on sale of loans held-for-sale of $2.3 million and $0.6 million.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remain strong and among the best in its peer group of community banks. At December 31, 2023, the Company reported $14.5 million in non-performing loans which represented 0.74% of total loans outstanding. Of the non-performing loans, $8.2 million are legacy Savoy Bank originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Non-performing loans were $15.1 million at September 30, 2023. In October 2023, a $1.1 million non-performing non-owner occupied residential loan paid in full. During the fourth calendar quarter of 2023, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses expense of $0.2 million. The December 31, 2023, allowance for credit losses balance was $19.7 million versus $14.7 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans is mostly attributable to the $4.1 million adjustment made upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), and additional provisioning related to increased loan volume. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.00% at December 31, 2023 versus 0.78% at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin increased to 2.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 2.29% in the September 30, 2023 quarter. The increase from the prior linked quarter was primarily related to the increase in the average yield on loans and decrease in the average cost of borrowings, partially offset by the increase in the average cost of deposits. The Bank’s net interest margin was 3.49% in the December 31, 2022 quarter. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily related to the increase in the total cost of funds, partially offset by the increase in the average yield on loans and to a lesser extent, the Company’s decision to increase liquidity as a result of the recent industry events. The year over year margin compression reflects the effects of the rapid and significant rise in interest rates and the competitive deposit environment. We believe the Company is well positioned for the favorable interest rate environment anticipated by economic forecasts.

Fiscal Year Change

In October 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a change in the Company’s fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31. Accordingly, the Company is reporting a transition quarter that runs from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The Company’s next full fiscal year began on January 1, 2024. This change will help our shareholders in reviewing our financial results and evaluating our performance. The change in the Company’s fiscal year had no impact on the Company’s historical consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted net income, adjusted returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, adjusted operating efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP, and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,207 $ 192,624 $ 152,298 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 61,419 10,889 12,151 Investments-held to maturity 4,041 4,108 4,336 Loans held for sale 8,332 – – Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,957,199 1,874,562 1,746,810 Less: allowance for credit losses(1) (19,658 ) (14,686 ) (14,404 ) Loans, net 1,937,541 1,859,876 1,732,406 Goodwill 19,168 19,168 19,168 Premises & fixed assets 15,886 16,057 14,886 Operating lease assets 9,754 10,193 11,409 Other assets 36,712 36,620 37,038 Assets $ 2,270,060 $ 2,149,535 $ 1,983,692 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Core deposits $ 1,382,397 $ 1,204,994 $ 1,128,394 Time deposits 522,198 530,076 389,256 Total deposits 1,904,595 1,735,070 1,517,650 Borrowings 128,953 179,849 238,273 Subordinated debentures 24,635 24,621 24,581 Operating lease liabilities 10,459 10,899 12,063 Other liabilities 16,588 13,189 13,497 Liabilities 2,085,230 1,963,628 1,806,064 Stockholders’ equity 184,830 185,907 177,628 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,270,060 $ 2,149,535 $ 1,983,692 (1) CECL was adopted effective 10/1/23. Prior periods were based on the incurred loss methodology.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income $ 31,155 $ 22,572 Interest expense 18,496 7,308 Net interest income 12,659 15,264 Provision for credit losses(1) 200 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,459 13,764 Loan servicing and fee income 778 678 Service charges on deposit accounts 85 63 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 2,326 578 Other operating income 65 92 Non-interest income 3,254 1,411 Compensation and benefits 5,242 4,332 Occupancy and equipment 1,746 1,477 Data processing 530 418 Professional fees 729 683 Federal deposit insurance premiums 375 158 Other operating expenses 2,048 1,203 Non-interest expense 10,670 8,271 Income before income taxes 5,043 6,904 Income tax expense 1,280 1,566 Net income $ 3,763 $ 5,338 Earnings per share (“EPS”):(2) Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.72 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS(2)(3) 7,324,133 7,292,940 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS(2)(3) 7,383,529 7,387,938 (1) CECL was adopted effective 10/1/23. Prior periods were based on the incurred loss methodology. (2) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (3) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income $ 31,155 $ 28,952 $ 28,459 $ 25,060 $ 22,572 Interest expense 18,496 17,153 14,954 11,136 7,308 Net interest income 12,659 11,799 13,505 13,924 15,264 Provision for credit losses(1) 200 500 500 932 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,459 11,299 13,005 12,992 13,764 Loan servicing and fee income 778 681 811 539 678 Service charges on deposit accounts 85 75 70 67 63 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 2,326 1,468 1,052 995 578 Other operating income 65 1,483 41 155 92 Non-interest income 3,254 3,707 1,974 1,756 1,411 Compensation and benefits 5,242 5,351 5,405 5,564 4,332 Occupancy and equipment 1,746 1,758 1,587 1,537 1,477 Data processing 530 516 576 441 418 Professional fees 729 800 781 881 683 Federal deposit insurance premiums 375 386 357 358 158 Other operating expenses 2,048 1,506 1,860 1,786 1,203 Non-interest expense 10,670 10,317 10,566 10,567 8,271 Income before income taxes 5,043 4,689 4,413 4,181 6,904 Income tax expense 1,280 1,166 1,319 972 1,566 Net income $ 3,763 $ 3,523 $ 3,094 $ 3,209 $ 5,338 Earnings per share (“EPS”):(2) Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.72 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS(2)(3) 7,324,133 7,327,345 7,332,090 7,324,036 7,292,940 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS(2)(3) 7,383,529 7,407,483 7,407,613 7,406,933 7,387,938 (1) CECL was adopted effective 10/1/23. Prior periods were based on the incurred loss methodology. (2) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (3) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 3,763 $ 3,523 $ 5,338 Adjustments: Litigation settlement payment – (975 ) – Severance expense 321 – – Total adjustments, before income taxes 321 (975 ) – Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate 81 (243 ) – Total adjustments, after income taxes 240 (732 ) – Adjusted net income $ 4,003 $ 2,791 $ 5,338 Basic earnings per share – adjusted $ 0.55 $ 0.38 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted $ 0.54 $ 0.38 $ 0.72 ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO: Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 67.05 % 66.53 % 49.60 % Adjustments: Litigation settlement payment 0.00 % 4.47 % 0.00 % Severance expense -2.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 65.03 % 71.00 % 49.60 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 0.74 % 0.53 % 1.18 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 8.61 % 6.00 % 12.04 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.69 % 1.18 % Return on average equity(1) 8.10 % 12.04 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 9.06 % 13.54 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 0.97 % 1.86 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.91 % 5.17 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 4.19 % 2.08 % Net interest rate spread(2) 1.72 % 3.09 % Net interest margin(3) 2.40 % 3.49 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.97 % 1.83 % Operating efficiency ratio 67.05 % 49.60 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 2,090,839 $ 1,733,739 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,751,330 1,391,875 Loans 1,910,409 1,681,460 Deposits 1,767,753 1,472,982 Borrowings 170,793 123,149 (1) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Asset quality: Provision for credit losses $ 200 $ 500 $ 500 $ 932 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries 677 (1,183 ) (10 ) (457 ) Allowance for credit losses 19,658 14,686 15,369 14,879 Allowance for credit losses to total loans(1) 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Non-performing loans(2)(3)(4) $ 14,451 $ 15,061 $ 10,785 $ 11,031 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.51 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 136.03 % 97.51 % 142.50 % 134.88 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 193,324 $ 190,928 $ 188,568 $ 185,449 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.08 % 9.16 % 9.16 % 9.79 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.09 % 13.55 % 13.16 % 12.88 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.09 % 13.55 % 13.16 % 12.88 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.22 % 14.60 % 14.24 % 13.93 % Equity data: Shares outstanding(5) 7,345,012 7,320,419 7,334,120 7,331,092 Stockholders’ equity $ 184,830 $ 185,907 $ 182,806 $ 180,522 Book value per share(5) 25.16 25.40 24.93 24.62 Tangible common equity(5) 165,351 166,412 163,294 160,992 Tangible book value per share(5) 22.51 22.73 22.26 21.96 Tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio(5) 7.35 % 7.81 % 7.77 % 7.84 % (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes $0.1 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.4 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/23. (3) Includes $0.1 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.2 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 6/30/23. (4) Includes $0.7 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.2 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 3/31/23. (5) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 689,211 $ 630,374 $ 598,747 $ 567,106 Multifamily 572,849 578,895 583,837 588,244 Commercial real estate 561,183 550,334 546,120 541,924 Commercial & industrial 107,912 87,575 67,918 59,184 Home equity 25,631 26,959 26,517 30,664 Consumer 413 425 364 243 Total loans $ 1,957,199 $ 1,874,562 $ 1,823,503 $ 1,787,365 Sequential quarter growth rate 4.41 % 2.80 % 2.02 % 2.32 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 29,740 $ 18,403 $ 12,610 $ 12,756 Funding distribution: Demand $ 207,781 $ 185,731 $ 180,303 $ 178,592 N.O.W. 661,276 503,704 480,108 627,102 Savings 47,608 54,502 67,626 79,414 Money market 465,732 461,057 409,097 391,314 Total core deposits 1,382,397 1,204,994 1,137,134 1,276,422 Time 522,198 530,076 456,505 430,852 Total deposits 1,904,595 1,735,070 1,593,639 1,707,274 Borrowings 128,953 179,849 293,849 136,962 Subordinated debentures 24,635 24,621 24,608 24,594 Total funding sources $ 2,058,183 $ 1,939,540 $ 1,912,096 $ 1,868,830 Sequential quarter growth rate – total deposits 9.77 % 8.87 % -6.66 % 12.49 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 72.58 % 69.45 % 71.35 % 74.76 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 10.91 % 10.70 % 11.31 % 10.46 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(1)(unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Tangible common equity Total equity(2) $ 184,830 $ 185,907 $ 182,806 $ 180,522 $ 177,628 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (311 ) (327 ) (344 ) (362 ) (381 ) Tangible common equity(2) $ 165,351 $ 166,412 $ 163,294 $ 160,992 $ 158,079 Tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio Tangible common equity(2) $ 165,351 $ 166,412 $ 163,294 $ 160,992 $ 158,079 Total assets 2,270,060 2,149,632 2,121,783 2,071,720 1,983,692 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (311 ) (327 ) (344 ) (362 ) (381 ) Tangible assets $ 2,250,581 $ 2,130,137 $ 2,102,271 $ 2,052,190 $ 1,964,143 TCE ratio(2) 7.35 % 7.81 % 7.77 % 7.84 % 8.05 % Tangible book value per share Tangible equity(2) $ 165,351 $ 166,412 $ 163,294 $ 160,992 $ 158,079 Shares outstanding(2) 7,345,012 7,320,419 7,334,120 7,331,092 7,299,000 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 22.51 $ 22.73 $ 22.26 $ 21.96 $ 21.66 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.