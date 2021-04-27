Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results highlighted by Record Net Interest Income and Record Net Interest Margin

Second Fiscal Quarter Performance Highlights

Net Income: Net income for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $2.1 million or $0.48 per diluted common share, versus $249 thousand or $0.06 per diluted common share recorded in the comparable 2020 period. The Company recorded core (non-GAAP) net income and core diluted earnings per share of $2.2 million and $0.51, respectively, in the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2021 versus $661 thousand and $0.16, respectively, in the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company recorded net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 of $3.6 million or $0.84 per diluted common share compared with $2.0 million or $0.48 per diluted common share in the comparable 2020 six-month period. The Company recorded core (non-GAAP) net income and core diluted earnings per common share of $3.9 million and $0.91, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2021 versus $2.8 million and $0.66, respectively, in the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Continued Capital Strength: Hanover Community Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.00% and its Total Risk-Based capital ratio was 22.49% at March 31, 2021, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution.

Increase in Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value per common share increased by 9.5% to $19.19 at March 31, 2021 from $17.53 at the comparable 2020 date.

Year-Over-Year Loan Growth: Total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 were $763.6 million or 85.8% of total assets, an increase of $71.5 million (10.3%) from March 31, 2020 and up $34.8 million (4.8%) from December 31, 2020.

Record Net Interest Income: Net interest income grew to a record $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 19.7%, versus the comparable 2020 quarter.

Record Net Interest Margin: The Company's net interest margin increased significantly during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to a record 3.79% versus 3.06% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.53% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Company’s net interest margin increased significantly during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to a record 3.79% versus 3.06% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.53% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Savoy Acquisition: On August 27, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savoy Bank (“Savoy”). Savoy is a community commercial bank with total assets of $692 million, total loans of $607 million (including PPP loans) and total deposits of $365 million at March 31, 2021. Savoy operates one branch in midtown Manhattan. This transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

MINEOLA, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, highlighted by strong capital and loan growth in addition to record levels of net interest income and net interest margin.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

The Company reported net income for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $2.1 million or $0.48 per diluted common share, representing an increase of $1.8 million from the comparable year ago period when net income totaled $249 thousand or $0.06 per diluted common share. Second fiscal quarter returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.97% and 10.28%, respectively, in 2021 versus 0.11% and 1.34% in the year ago period.

The improvement in net income recorded in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 resulted from a $1.3 million or 19.7% increase in net interest income, an $800 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses and a $254 thousand increase in non-interest income versus the comparable 2020 period. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $94 thousand or 1.7% increase in total operating expenses in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 from the year ago quarter. The year-over-year growth in net interest income was due to a substantial widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 3.79% in 2021 from 3.06% in the comparable 2020 quarter. The margin improvement resulted principally from a 110 basis point reduction in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities to 0.96% in 2021, largely due to a 125 basis point reduction in the average rate paid on savings and time deposits in the 2021 quarter. Also adding to the wider margin was a shift in the average interest-earning asset mix resulting from a $28.3 million increase in average loans outstanding coupled with a $55.2 million reduction in low yielding average interest-earning cash in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 versus the comparable 2020 period. The reduction in the provision for loan losses in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was due to the additional provision taken in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 due to economic concerns primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economy in the Company’s market area appears to have stabilized in 2021, the Company did not reverse any previously recognized loan loss provisions due to continued economic uncertainty. The growth in non-interest income in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from a $240 thousand gain on the sale of a security available for sale and a $68 thousand or 119.3% increase in loan fees and service charges.

Excluding merger-related charges recorded in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and litigation and proxy contest expenses recorded in the comparable 2020 period, core (non-GAAP) operating net income was $2.2 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, up $1.5 million versus 2020 core operating net income. Second fiscal quarter core returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger, litigation, and proxy-related charges in each respective period, were 1.02% and 10.88%, respectively in 2021, versus 0.30% and 3.56% a year ago.

Earnings Summary for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.6 million or $0.84 per diluted common share versus $2.0 million or $0.48 per diluted common share a year ago.

The improved level of earnings in 2021 resulted from a $1.9 million increase in net interest income, principally due to a 50 basis point widening of the company’s net interest margin to 3.66% in the six months ended March 31, 2021, a $700 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses and a reduction in the effective tax rate to 20.4% in 2021 from 22.4% a year ago. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $152 thousand reduction in non-interest income in the 2021 period coupled with a $533 thousand increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits related to increased headcount as the Company has continued to grow and create the infrastructure required for a public reporting company. Experienced executives have also been added to implement new product initiatives such as municipal banking along with expanded commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “I am extremely pleased with Hanover’s second fiscal quarter 2021 financial results which produced record levels of net interest income and net interest margin and prudent loan growth. We will continue to be very cautious when extending credit until the economy shows signs of sustained improvement though I am confident that recent indications bode well for a strong recovery during the balance of 2021. As I have previously stated, we continue to work proactively with our borrowers who have been granted loan forbearances and we have had great success to date in returning the vast majority of these borrowers back to regular payment status. I am also very excited about our strategic merger with Savoy Bank that we are confident will create one of the premier community banks in the metro New York City area with under $5 billion in total assets. We have highly complementary lending niches, and we believe that Savoy’s funding profile will benefit greatly from Hanover’s rapid progress in building out several niche core deposit businesses, including our municipal banking function, which fueled our record net interest margin this quarter. I am also looking forward to working closely with Mac Wilcox, Savoy’s President and CEO who will join Hanover as Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending and Chief Revenue Officer, as well as Metin Negrin and Elena Sisti from Savoy who will be joining Hanover’s Board of Directors. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Savoy’s shareholders.”

Mr. Puorro also noted, “Growth in shareholder value is always our highest priority at Hanover Bancorp. This hallmark of our success continues to be reflected by growth in tangible book value per share which increased by $1.66, or 9.5%, to $19.19 per share at March 31, 2021 versus the comparable 2020 date.”

Balance Sheet Growth

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $890.4 million versus $895.6 million at the comparable 2020 date. Total deposits at the same date were largely flat at $718.2 million when compared to March 31, 2020, however, there was a significant shift in the deposit mix as core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) increased year-over-year by $171.2 million while Time Deposits declined by $170.1 million. Management reduced usage of its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing capacity in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 as other lower cost funding options were utilized to replace maturing FHLB advances. Borrowings at March 31, 2021 declined by $25.0 million to $56.4 million, with a weighted average rate and term of 1.23% and 24 months, respectively. At March 31, 2021, the Bank had $154.0 million of additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $7.7 million to $82.2 million at March 31, 2021 from the comparable 2020 date resulting in an 9.5% increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $19.19 at March 31, 2021.

The Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from 2.06% a year ago and declined from 1.26% on a linked quarter basis. Partially offsetting the improvement in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the March 2020 period was a 27 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.56% during the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily driven by lower average loan yields (down 49 basis points in 2021) resulting principally from the lower interest rate environment that continues to prevail in 2021.

Strong Loan Portfolio Growth

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the Bank’s loan portfolio, net of sales, grew by $71.5 million, or 10.3%. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate, and PPP loans. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $432.5 million, with an average loan balance of $430 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 52%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $293.7 million at March 31, 2021, with an average loan balance of $816 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 247% of capital at March 31, 2021 versus 235% of capital at the comparable 2020 date.

Historically, the Bank has been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. The loan sale market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during much of 2020 although current indications are that it is again close to normalizing. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company sold $9.4 million in performing loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $295 thousand versus gains of $181 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and gains of $339 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. During the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded cumulative gains of $491 thousand on the sale of performing loans held-for-sale.

At March 31, 2021, the Company reported $9.4 million in non-performing loans which represented 1.22% of total loans outstanding, as compared to $1.7 million in nonperforming loans, or 0.25% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans in 2021 resulted from the addition of several credits where the borrowers had been granted forbearance in 2020 and where management believed it unlikely that the borrowers would be able to comply with the terms of their modified payment plans. The Company believes that each of these loans is well secured. During the second fiscal quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $200 thousand. The March 31, 2021 allowance for loan losses balance was $8.2 million versus $7.8 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2021 versus 1.09% at December 31, 2020 and 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total originated loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2021.

Record Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin improved to a record 3.79% during the second fiscal quarter of 2021, versus 3.06% in the comparable 2020 quarter and 3.53% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The 73 basis point increase in the Bank’s net interest margin versus the comparable 2020 quarter was primarily attributable to a 110 basis point reduction in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities to 0.96% from 2.06% a year ago. The lower cost of funds in 2021 was the result of a significant reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits in 2021 (down 125 basis points), accompanied by a shift in the Company’s deposit mix to a greater concentration of core deposit balances. Also contributing to the wider margin in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was a decrease in lower-yielding average interest-bearing cash on the balance sheet (down $55.2 million). Partially offsetting the positive impact of the foregoing factors, the average rate on total interest-earning assets declined by 27 basis points to 4.56% in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 versus the comparable 2020 period. This reduction in yield was largely the result of a 49 basis point decrease in the average loan yield to 4.99% in 2021.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 69.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 versus 81.0% a year ago. The second fiscal quarter 2021 core operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger-related charges, was 67.5%.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures of the Company’s core net income, core net interest margin, core returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and core operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of core operating net income and core operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Further, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,529 $ 98,388 $ 162,223 Securities available for sale, at fair value 7,801 7,434 966 Investments held to maturity 9,470 10,001 11,535 Loans held for sale 893 4,150 2,433 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 763,596 728,752 692,114 Less: allowance for loan losses (8,179 ) (7,979 ) (7,843 ) Loans, net 755,417 720,773 684,271 Goodwill 1,710 1,901 1,542 Premises & fixed assets 14,328 14,325 14,359 Other assets 23,284 19,911 18,277 Total assets $ 890,432 $ 876,883 $ 895,606 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Core deposits $ 412,992 $ 311,439 $ 241,820 Time deposits 305,192 376,877 475,276 Total deposits 718,184 688,316 717,096 Borrowings 56,417 74,514 81,446 Note payable – – 14,982 Subordinated debentures 24,482 24,468 – Other liabilities 9,104 9,561 7,569 Total liabilities 808,187 796,859 821,093 Stockholders’ equity 82,245 80,024 74,513 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 890,432 $ 876,883 $ 895,606

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Interest income $ 9,380 $ 10,281 $ 18,877 $ 20,717 Interest expense 1,578 3,764 3,748 7,463 Net interest income 7,802 6,517 15,129 13,254 Provision for loan losses 200 1,000 300 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,602 5,517 14,829 12,254 Loan fees and service charges 125 57 191 137 Service charges on deposit accounts 17 15 32 35 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 295 339 476 902 Gain on sale of securities available for sale 240 – 240 – Other operating income 15 27 39 56 Non-interest income 692 438 978 1,130 Compensation and benefits 3,325 2,886 6,501 5,474 Occupancy and equipment 1,209 1,083 2,380 2,215 Data processing 270 250 515 466 Marketing and advertising 19 111 67 217 Acquisition costs 151 – 296 236 Professional fees 308 837 720 1,342 Other operating expenses 443 464 836 832 Non-interest expense 5,725 5,631 11,315 10,782 Income before income taxes 2,569 324 4,492 2,602 Income tax expense 514 75 918 583 Net income $ 2,055 $ 249 $ 3,574 $ 2,019 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.06 $ 0.85 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.06 $ 0.84 $ 0.48 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Interest income $ 9,380 $ 9,497 $ 9,751 $ 9,665 $ 10,281 Interest expense 1,578 2,170 2,385 3,163 3,764 Net interest income 7,802 7,327 7,366 6,502 6,517 Provision for loan losses 200 100 100 150 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,602 7,227 7,266 6,352 5,517 Loan fees and service charges 125 66 111 53 57 Service charges on deposit accounts 17 15 12 12 15 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 295 181 – 15 339 Gain on sale of securities available for sale 240 – – – – Other operating income 15 24 12 19 27 Non-interest income 692 286 135 99 438 Compensation and benefits 3,325 3,176 3,020 2,688 2,886 Occupancy and equipment 1,209 1,171 1,169 1,078 1,083 Data processing 270 245 234 211 250 Marketing and advertising 19 48 16 63 111 Acquisition costs 151 145 214 – – Professional fees 308 412 438 290 837 Other operating expenses 443 393 481 338 464 Non-interest expense 5,725 5,590 5,572 4,668 5,631 Income before income taxes 2,569 1,923 1,829 1,783 324 Income tax expense 514 404 283 374 75 Net income $ 2,055 $ 1,519 $ 1,546 $ 1,409 $ 249 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.06 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 CORE NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 2,055 $ 249 $ 3,574 $ 2,019 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 151 – 296 236 Debt extinguishment charges – – 54 – Litigation and proxy-related expenses – 536 – 742 Total adjustments, before income taxes 151 536 350 978 Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate 30 124 72 219 Total adjustments, after income taxes 121 412 278 759 Core net income $ 2,176 $ 661 $ 3,852 $ 2,778 Basic earnings per share – core $ 0.52 $ 0.16 $ 0.92 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share – core $ 0.51 $ 0.16 $ 0.91 $ 0.66 CORE NET INTEREST INCOME: Net interest income, as reported $ 7,802 $ 6,517 $ 15,129 $ 13,254 Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges – – 54 – Core net interest income $ 7,802 $ 6,517 $ 15,183 $ 13,254 CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN: Net interest margin, as reported 3.79 % 3.06 % 3.66 % 3.16 % Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges – – 0.01 % – Core net interest margin 3.79 % 3.06 % 3.67 % 3.16 % CORE OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO: (2) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 69.36 % 80.96 % 71.31 % 74.96 % Adjustments: Merger-related expenses -1.83 % – -1.87 % -1.64 % Debt extinguishment charges – – -0.24 % – Litigation and proxy-related expenses – -7.71 % – -5.16 % Core operating efficiency ratio 67.53 % 73.25 % 69.20 % 68.16 % CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 1.02 % 0.30 % 0.90 % 0.64 % CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 10.88 % 3.56 % 9.65 % 7.53 % (1) This non-GAAP financial information contains measures of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.11 % 0.84 % 0.47 % Return on average equity 10.28 % 1.34 % 8.95 % 5.47 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.56 % 4.83 % 4.57 % 4.94 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.96 % 2.06 % 1.12 % 2.09 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.60 % 2.77 % 3.45 % 2.85 % Net interest margin (2) 3.79 % 3.06 % 3.66 % 3.16 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.69 % 2.56 % 2.64 % 2.49 % Operating efficiency ratio (3) 69.36 % 80.96 % 71.31 % 74.96 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 833,778 $ 856,961 $ 828,912 $ 838,321 Interest-bearing liabilities 665,423 734,129 673,537 713,770 Loans 742,004 713,712 733,283 723,191 Deposits 690,024 697,837 675,876 675,221 Total borrowings 83,283 104,706 93,320 109,019 (1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Asset quality: Provision for loan losses $ 200 $ 100 $ 100 $ 150 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs – (10 ) 224 – Allowance for loan losses 8,179 7,979 7,869 7,993 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.11 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1) 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.25 % Non-performing loans $ 9,350 $ 4,053 $ 953 $ 3,171 Non-performing loans/total loans (1) 1.22 % 0.56 % 0.13 % 0.44 % Non-performing loans/total assets 1.05 % 0.46 % 0.11 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 87.48 % 196.87 % 825.71 % 252.07 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 103,199 $ 100,518 $ 89,275 $ 87,829 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.00 % 12.04 % 11.22 % 10.21 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 21.23 % 21.49 % 19.32 % 19.03 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 21.23 % 21.49 % 19.32 % 19.03 % Total risk based capital ratio 22.49 % 22.75 % 20.57 % 20.29 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 4,194,890 4,185,534 4,175,144 4,169,269 Stockholders’ equity $ 82,245 $ 80,024 $ 78,043 $ 76,156 Book value per common share 19.61 19.12 18.69 18.27 Tangible common equity 80,515 78,103 76,120 74,556 Tangible book value per common share 19.19 18.66 18.23 17.88 Tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio 9.06 % 8.93 % 8.96 % 8.91 % (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 408,729 $ 424,479 $ 432,988 $ 439,876 Multi-family 175,779 147,266 136,737 125,597 Commercial real estate 117,966 115,358 113,758 111,068 Commercial and industrial 37,355 20,214 20,737 23,680 Home equity 23,747 21,405 20,772 20,056 Consumer 20 30 27 38 Total loans $ 763,596 $ 728,752 $ 725,019 $ 720,315 Sequential quarter growth rate 4.78 % 0.51 % 0.65 % 4.07 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 9,367 $ 8,443 $ 5,326 $ 1,721 Funding distribution: Demand $ 122,388 $ 86,266 $ 82,350 $ 84,049 NOW 150,017 93,258 34,086 33,364 Savings 44,386 44,072 43,218 42,469 Money market 96,201 87,843 110,353 96,190 Total core deposits 412,992 311,439 270,007 256,072 Time 305,192 376,877 394,753 403,260 Total deposits 718,184 688,316 664,760 659,332 Borrowings 56,417 74,514 85,154 78,766 Note payable – – 14,984 14,983 Subordinated debentures 24,482 24,468 – – Total funding sources $ 799,083 $ 787,298 $ 764,898 $ 753,081 Sequential quarter growth rate – total deposits 4.34 % 3.54 % 0.82 % -8.06 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 57.51 % 45.25 % 40.62 % 38.84 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 17.04 % 12.53 % 12.39 % 12.75 % (1) Excludes loans held for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Tangible common equity Total equity $ 82,245 $ 80,024 $ 78,043 $ 76,156 $ 74,513 Less: goodwill (1,710 ) (1,901 ) (1,901 ) (1,577 ) (1,542 ) Less: core deposit intangible (19 ) (20 ) (22 ) (23 ) (24 ) Tangible common equity $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 $ 74,556 $ 72,947 Tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio Tangible common equity $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 $ 74,556 $ 72,947 Total assets 890,432 876,883 851,606 838,014 895,606 Less: goodwill (1,710 ) (1,901 ) (1,901 ) (1,577 ) (1,542 ) Less: core deposit intangible (19 ) (20 ) (22 ) (23 ) (24 ) Tangible assets $ 888,703 $ 874,962 $ 849,683 $ 836,414 $ 894,040 TCE ratio 9.06 % 8.93 % 8.96 % 8.91 % 8.16 % Tangible book value per share Tangible common equity $ 80,516 $ 78,103 $ 76,120 $ 74,556 $ 72,947 Common shares outstanding 4,194,890 4,185,534 4,175,144 4,169,269 4,162,269 Tangible book value per share $ 19.19 $ 18.66 $ 18.23 $ 17.88 $ 17.53 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 742,004 $ 9,133 4.99 % $ 713,712 $ 9,728 5.48 % Investment securities 17,595 182 4.20 % 12,532 111 3.56 % Interest-earning cash 70,465 19 0.11 % 125,657 364 1.17 % FHLB stock and other investments 3,714 46 5.02 % 5,060 78 6.20 % Total interest-earning assets 833,778 9,380 4.56 % 856,961 10,281 4.83 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,576 6,417 Other assets 23,797 21,268 Total assets $ 863,151 $ 884,646 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 247,336 $ 157 0.26 % $ 180,846 $ 516 1.15 % Time deposits 334,804 915 1.11 % 448,577 2,607 2.34 % Total savings and time deposits 582,140 1,072 0.75 % 629,423 3,123 2.00 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB & FRB advances 58,807 180 1.24 % 89,724 418 1.87 % Note payable – – 0.00 % 14,982 223 5.99 % Subordinated debentures 24,476 326 5.40 % – – 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 665,423 1,578 0.96 % 734,129 3,764 2.06 % Demand deposits 107,884 68,414 Other liabilities 8,764 7,356 Total liabilities 782,071 809,899 Stockholders’ equity 81,080 74,747 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 863,151 $ 884,646 Net interest rate spread 3.60 % 2.77 % Net interest income/margin $ 7,802 3.79 % $ 6,517 3.06 %