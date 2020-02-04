Hanover Community Bank Promotes Alice T. Rouse to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanover Community Bank today announced the promotion of Alice T. Rouse to Executive Vice President. In addition to serving as Executive Vice President, Ms. Rouse will continue to maintain her role as Chief Risk Officer.

Ms. Rouse joined Hanover Community Bank in 2017 and served in the role of Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Rouse has over 25 years of banking experience and oversees all enterprise risk management functions. Prior to joining Hanover, Ms. Rouse served in many financial and audit capacities at Astoria Bank for 24 years and was an integral part of Astoria Bank’s Initial Public Offering and three acquisitions. Prior to joining Astoria Bank, Ms. Rouse was an Audit Manager in the Financial Services Group of the public accounting firm of KPMG LLP, specializing in financial institutions. Ms. Rouse earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and is a Certified Public Accountant in New York State.

