Hanover Diridon Apartments in San Jose CA Named 2021 Mixed Use Project of the Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Hanover’s new luxury property winning the Silicon Valley Structures Award is now leasing

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas-based developer Hanover Company’s latest completed project in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hanover Diridon, is a winner in the Business Journal’s 2021 Silicon Valley Structures Awards. The new luxury apartment property in San Jose, California was named “Mixed Use Project of the Year”.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal’s annual Structures Awards recognizes the region’s best real estate projects, deals and leases. This year’s awards were limited to projects under construction, started or completed between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021.

Construction of Hanover Diridon, an impressive seven-story, mixed-use property with 249 expansive apartment homes and 26,000 square feet of retail space near Diridon Station just west of downtown, began in September 2020. The project completed last month, and the property is now open and leasing.

Hanover Diridon’s studio, one and two-bedroom apartments with resort-style amenities, unprecedented high-end finishes and a staff committed to Making Life Easy™ provide the unique luxury living experience Hanover properties are known for. Apartments feature a gourmet chef’s kitchen, granite and quartz countertops, custom designer cabinetry, wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood flooring, dual-vanity countertops, walk-in showers, frameless kitchen cabinetry, computer desks and solar shades are among several select home options.

Outside, residents can unwind in one of multiple outdoor spaces including the rooftop Skydeck, poolside cabanas and a Courtyard with Smart TV, pool table, fireplace, grill and dining areas. A catering kitchen, executive conference room and 24-hour fitness center are among many other shared amenities. The pet-friendly property also includes a pet spa.

As a promotional courtesy, Hanover Diridon is currently offering up to 8 weeks free with a 13-month lease. To learn more and schedule a tour, visit www.hanoverdiridon.com.

About Hanover: With more than three decades of experience and nearly 68,000 units, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the country’s most active private real estate companies. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at superior value for residents. For information, visit www.hanoverco.com.

Contact:
Brooke Dollen
Director of Marketing & Property Openings
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7245074-d5bb-430a-94c9-655e20929acb

 

