Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

The man accused of going on a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously.
