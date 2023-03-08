Strategic leadership appointment advances the company’s next stage of growth and execution.

Hanzo Names Don Terry New Chief Revenue Officer Hanzo’s strategic leadership appointment of enterprise software sales leader, Don Terry, advances the company’s next stage of growth and execution.

Portland, OR, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanzo, a global provider of enterprise solutions for legal, governance, and compliance teams announces today the appointment of Don Terry to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 25 years of experience driving revenue growth, Terry will oversee Hanzo’s global sales, channel, marketing, and revenue operations teams as the company looks to further expand into new markets.

“Our leadership in eDiscovery and Compliance has helped us achieve strong wins solving the collection of collaboration and SaaS data at some of the largest enterprises around the globe, ” said Julien Masanès Chief Executive Officer of Hanzo. “We’ve identified that our unique experience addressing these challenges of scale and complexity for collaboration data and other SaaS applications fills a critical market need, and Don’s extensive experience and proven track record in enterprise and channel sales position Hanzo for strong momentum into the coming year.”

Having grown and led multiple high-growth software companies to successful exits, Don Terry is a proven enterprise software sales leader, with over 25 years of experience. Most recently, Don was CRO at 5th Kind, a global leader in AI-enabled digital asset management and business collaboration for media, gaming, and digital agencies. There he increased sales by over 200%. Previously, he has led and increased sales and marketing, globally, and within North America, at firms such as OpenText, Splunk, Oracle, and EMC.

“Having proven the ability to scale across the world’s most innovative and complex legal and compliance environments, Hanzo is helping disrupt the world of LegalOps, by innovating and leveraging new forms of data collection intelligence and AI to help improve productivity and proactively reduce the time to review time-sensitive legal matters,” stated Don. “I feel fortunate to be joining Hanzo to help bolster their continued momentum and growth.”

About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security, and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Hanzo Names Don Terry New Chief Revenue Officer

CONTACT: Sarena Regazzoni Hanzo 503-407-4208 sarena@hanzo.co