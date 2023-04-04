Set to be Delivered in April, 2023, The “Foldable” Modular Homes Will House Local City Workers and Their Families Displaced by War

Hapi Homes – The Heuston – Interior A rendering of The Heuston, one of ten 420-square-foot 2-bedroom prefabricated “tiny homes” donated by Hapi Homes, scheduled to be delivered this April to Odesa, Ukraine. The homes will house local city workers and their families displaced by the war.

Hapi Homes – The Heuston – Exterior Each energy-efficient, prefabricated home includes a kitchenette, living room, dining area, two bedrooms, and a private bathroom. Each unit will be delivered fully furnished and is outfitted with heating and air conditioning, aluminum alloy double doors, double-layered tempered glass windows, and wood fiberboard flooring throughout.

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hapi Homes LLC, a provider of prefabricated tiny homes, is pleased to announce it has donated 10 two-bedroom homes to the Ukrainian Red Cross and the City of Odesa, Ukraine. The fully furnished homes—which will house local city workers and their families displaced by the war—are expected to be delivered this April, offering comfort and relief to workers and their families while allowing them to continue with the essential services they offer daily.

“This generous donation confirms the solidarity and support of Hapi Homes with the Ukrainian people, and allows us to provide comfort, relief and dignity to our city’s newcomers, as well as those who need help—doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers and builders—who have worked tirelessly to serve the Ukrainian people and the citizens of Odesa during this difficult time. We look forward to continuing this relationship with Hapi Homes as we work towards rebuilding our city, and the lives of our citizens,” said Gennadiy Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa.

Each energy-efficient, prefabricated two-bedroom home features 420 square feet (39 m2) of living space, including a kitchenette, living room, dining area, two bedrooms, and a private bathroom. Each unit will be delivered fully furnished and is outfitted with heating and air conditioning, aluminum alloy double doors, double-layered tempered glass windows, and wood fiberboard flooring throughout. The 10 homes donated represent a value of more than $700,000.

“With some 8+ million Ukrainians displaced by the war, the ability to provide safe and adequate housing to those in need has been a major challenge. The main goal of the activities of the Odesa Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is to prevent and alleviate human suffering during armed conflicts, disasters, and accidents, to provide assistance to health care authorities, and to assist local authorities in their activities in the humanitarian sphere. Support from the Hapi Homes team makes an immense difference to the lives of families who will be offered this accommodation,” said Yevhen Zharikov, Head of the Odesa Regional Branch of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.

The prefabricated homes are prebuilt and folded by Hapi Homes and assembled on-site. Each home is “plug-and-play,” and will be assembled in less than 8 hours. The homes will be located on a 2.4-acre site that the city hopes will ultimately house more than 70 homes. Hapi Homes is working to donate additional units in the near future and remains committed to helping Ukraine rebuild temporary and permanent housing solutions for years to come. The Company has the capacity and the experience in building thousands of these homes on a monthly basis and continues to work closely with the City Council of Odesa to maximize the support offered.

“These homes will allow the City of Odessa to continue to provide the critical services needed to sustain day-to-day operations and healthcare and educational services to residents,” said Jonathan Ho, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Hapi Homes. “We are thrilled to see our patented foldable homes, which are delivered and assembled on-site, be deployed in such a meaningful and impactful way. We look forward to this initiative being the first of many in Ukraine, and we are grateful for the support provided by Mayor Trukhanov and the Odesa Regional Branch of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.”

Hapi Homes have developed advanced, patented folding technology. Every home is pre-assembled in the factory, folded, and loaded into a shipping container for transportation. Hapi Homes’ foldable house features innovative folding technology that compresses a house to a quarter of its expanded volume, allowing for easy and cost-effective transportation and storage, as well as rapid deployment by land or sea.

IMAGES: To view and download images of the donated units, please click here (credit: Hapi Homes): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v8epcqv5yhh8o92/AABEy4znhGmbCzFE6G9H0IJoa?dl=0

About Hapi Homes

Founded in 2020, Hapi Homes produces modern tiny homes and modular housing solutions, offering high-quality, creative, affordable and sustainable housing options worldwide. From custom-built tiny homes built and delivered in just 4-6 weeks—to sophisticated modular housing solutions for commercial and residential projects—Hapi Homes offers a wide range of options to suit any style and budget. At Hapi Homes, our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support throughout the entire process, from design to delivery and installation. Each home is built using the latest technology and materials, ensuring energy efficiency and long-term durability. For more information about our innovative products and services, please visit hapihomes.com.

