Breaking News
Home / Top News / “Happy Birthday, Florida!” Initiative Marks State’s 175th Anniversary of Statehood

“Happy Birthday, Florida!” Initiative Marks State’s 175th Anniversary of Statehood

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Campaign to educate 21 million Floridians about the state’s diverse, rich history and culture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Florida observes its 175th anniversary of statehood today, an exciting new state-wide initiative was unveiled that aims to educate 21 million residents about the interesting and surprising history of the “Sunshine State.”

“Happy Birthday, Florida!” is the new public education project that will join public, private and nonprofit sector partners, to use this historic milestone in time to increase awareness about the rich heritage of America’s third-largest state.

The year-long campaign will feature a 30-minute television special to be broadcast statewide and in schools, a dynamic informational website, a public opinion survey reflecting knowledge deficits among residents about the state, social/digital informative messages, special events, and a variety of other tools to educate, entertain, and celebrate the key people, places and moments in Florida’s history. For example, profiles of the “two Henrys” — Henry Flagler and Henry Plant — will pay tribute to the pioneering visions spurred the development, respectively, of Miami and Tampa.

The project promises to connect the pioneer age to the “Space Age” and Florida’s key role in both — along with the rich history of more than 400 cities and towns that are the special places that define Florida’s quality of life.

“Today is a great time to reflect on how far we’ve come since Florida became the nation’s 27th state on March 3, 1845,” said Ron Sachs, CEO of Sachs Media Group, the producing partner of the initiative. The Sachs firm also produced statewide initiatives on Florida’s 150th anniversary of statehood in 1995 — and the “Viva Florida, 500” initiative in 2013, the 500th anniversary of Ponce de Leon’s ‘discovery’ of Florida.

Sharon Berrian, director of membership relations at the Florida League of Cities, said the initiative will help educate the state’s youth and new residents about Florida’s vast history and diverse groups of peoples and cultures.

“The majority of Floridians moved here from someplace else, choosing to make the Sunshine State their home,” said Berrian. “This is an opportunity for these newer residents – as well as native Floridians — to learn all about the strength and diversity of our cultures and citizens.”

After being organized as a U.S. territory in 1822, Florida was admitted into the Union in 1845. Florida has now grown to be the third most populous state in America, with some 21 million residents and more than 400 municipalities. They include St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest continuously occupied settlement.

Dr. Ed Moore, a Florida history expert and retired president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida, said Florida has one of the most fascinating histories of any state.

“People have lived in Florida since the Ice Age, and Juan Ponce de León visited Florida more than 500 years ago,” said Moore. “Florida was making history before the Pilgrims set foot at Plymouth Rock. You could easily spend your entire life studying our state’s intriguing past. It’s an incredible history well worth sharing with all Floridians.”

Sachs said the “Happy Birthday, Florida!” initiative will formally be launched during the spring. This link, below, provides a short video of some of Florida’s history – a teaser for the “Happy Birthday, Florida!” Initiative. Video Link: https://youtu.be/tUUOiJZkTII

For more information on becoming a sponsor of the state-wide “Happy Birthday, Florida!” initiative – with significant, positive high-profile presence – contact:

Ron Sachs
Executive Producer
850-321-8048
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.