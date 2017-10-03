Happy Mid-Autumn Festival · Good Luck Xiamen

BEIJING, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRICS Xiamen Summit was successfully held from September 3 to 5 this year in Xiamen, which contributes to good fame of Xiamen, “a beautiful city of ecological garden” and “a high-quality city of innovation and entrepreneurship”, all over the world. By virtue of BRICS Summit, the first great event of tourism industry in Xiamen—Mid-Autumn Bobing Travel Carnival—is to be held from September 20 to October 19. By integrating Mid-Autumn Bobing with unique folk characteristics of Xiamen and tourism elements, five themed events and five supporting activities characterized by Mid-Autumn Bobing will be held, among which, “Global Tourists Gathering in Xiamen” Mid-Autumn Bobing Carnival will attract nearly 10,000,000 person-time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab98cea7-60fa-4251-b16c-5ef5e887b72f

In China, Mid-Autumn Festival is the second largest festival only second to Spring Festival. On every Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese people will reunite with their families to watch the full moon and eat mooncakes. In Xiamen of China, there is another special traditional folk custom—Bobing. The playing method of the game is to shake six dices in the red gambling bowl to form the arrangements of “4 red dots”. Different arrangements represent different grades which stand for different “good luck”.

In recent years, Xiamen Air has successively launched several new flights, such as Los Angeles-Xiamen, New York-Fuzhou-Xiamen and Seattle-Shenzhen-Xiamen. There are ten flights every week, which facilitates American tourists more importantly to go to Xiamen to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, experience Bobing, harvest good luck!

Media contact:

Contact person: Yu shuang,Wang

TEL: +86 968118