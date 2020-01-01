Happy New Year and Welcome to California’s CCPA Privacy Law From Data443 Risk Mitigation

Today Begins Mandatory Compliance – Ensure Your Company is Prepared

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, wishes everyone a very happy new year, while reminding everyone that the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) has taken effect.

What is the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)?

Signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown on June 28, 2018 and effective today, the CCPA is a comprehensive data privacy law, which is comparable to privacy laws in the European Union (General Data Protection Regulation) and the Canada (The Digital Privacy Act).

The CCPA is designed to strengthen data security requirements for businesses and other organizations and give consumers – California residents living in the state for anything other than a temporary or transitory purpose – more control over their personal information. The CCPA accomplishes this by creating a number of new consumer rights. These rights must be protected by organizations in order to avoid major fines.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 stated, “What many businesses are learning is that much like the GDPR, the CCPA affects businesses outside of the state of California as well due to its size and scope. I believe that it’s only a matter of time before a federal law is adopted that will create a standard for customer data collection throughout the country. Microsoft has already announced a national-level compliance program for CCPA-level services, in 2020. I expect others to follow suit in the absence of a national legislation.”

A California Government impact assessment estimates that businesses will allocate for CCPA activities approximately $50k, 100k, $450k, $2M for businesses of 20, 100, 500 and over 500 employees respectively.

How does Data443 help businesses become compliant in CCPA?

GDPR and CCPA requirements consist of more than just preparation. You need process and technology in order to maintain your compliance with the CCPA and other state-level privacy legislation that is already slated to come in 2020 (NV, WA, etc.). Some basic guidelines and options:

Offer a ‘Do Not Sell My Information’ option to all your consumers Clearly labelled on your website and add the option of a toll-free number for good measure. Enable current and past customers the ability to submit a Subject Access Request for information discovery requests This should be clearly available on your public facing properties and simple and cost effective to utilize.

Consider employees, pensioners and other categories of information holders as well Update all your privacy and compliance policies with updated disclosures and collection policies – especially those related to the states in which you operate in Ensure you have special handling, processing and collection processes for all children and minors that are related to your specific business processes and the states in which you operate in Continue to monitor privacy legislation changes on a state by state level, paying attention to certain counties that may have special requirements.

Data443 Global Privacy Manager™ provides the industry’s only end to end privacy compliance, governance and auditing platform. Purpose built, battle tested during the European union’s GDPR and refined with over 30,000 active clients using our companion GDPR specific Framework – the platform is available as an ‘instantly available’ solution that can be deployed over the phone with one link from your website.

The new platform launched today provides:

Fully branded Subject Access Request Form

Custom Workflow Engine

Cookie and Consent Management Tracking

Opt-in and Opt-out Management

Do Not Sell Management Interface

Full On Premise and In Cloud Data Discovery

Complete End to End Data Mapping

Full Data Classification and Governance

Data Deletion and Monitoring Compliance Management

Data Stores instantly available: Windows NTFS, OneDrive, Dropbox, Office365, Google Mail, Salesforce, QuickBooks, MailChimp, SharePoint, MySQL, MSSQL, PostGreSQL, Mongo

Data Stores addons available: over 200 SaaS, On Premise databases & File shares

PowerBI and Dashboarding

For more information, including scheduling a demo for your business, please visit: https://data443.com/global-privacy-manager

