Oklahoma City, OK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HappyMiner is a licensed cloud mining company that gained traction among cryptocurrency enthusiasts in recent years. The US-based cloud mining company provides such services to investors to expand their hashing power or rent more resources. With HappyMiner, more than 2,800K people from all around the world currently make money through cryptocurrency.

With the latest development, HappyMiner brings high counterpower cloud mining services. Like any certified hash provider, HappyMiner owns industrial facilities with a big tech park of professional Bitcoin mining rigs.

With the opportunity of $10, HappyMiner offers users a chance to acquire cryptocurrency. The platform is designed with a simple and intuitive interface that makes it easy for beginners to get started with cloud mining. Additionally, the mining process is fully automated, meaning users can start mining with just a few clicks. HappyMiner provides exceptional services around-the-clock.

The platform offers various features to their mining investors, including:

Those that sign up receive $10 right away. They will receive $0.80 daily, which they may use to purchase the Primary Mining package daily.

There is a $100 minimum deposit requirement. The users can create their cryptocurrency business without huge investments.

An easy and quick start procedure. In only a few minutes, register and begin mining Bitcoin.

On HappyMiner, users can daily benefit from cloud hash contracts (review available withdrawal methods on their website).

The users can leave the cloud mining industry at any time with HappyMiner.

The daily yield rate ranges from 8%, depending on the selected crypto package.

Additionally, users are allowed to register with valid email addresses in order to protect the security of the cloud mining operation. The funds of HappyMiner users are always secure.

In addition, HappyMiner teams provide several cloud mining pricing packages, such as $10, $100, $1200, and $9600 packages, among others. Each has a specific contract length and offers a unique return on investment.

Primary Mining has a contract price of $10 package, 1 day, and a $10+$0.8 return.

A $100 package contract for 3 days of Bitcoin mining results in a set return of $100 plus $4.5.

Litecoin mining has a $500 contract price, 7 days, and a fixed return of $500 + $63.

Apart from that, users can withdraw money from HappyMiner. The users are able to Log into their account, tap withdrawals, and choose their wallet as well as enter the amount that the users wish to withdraw. The money will be transferred to the wallet address.

Furthermore, HappyMiners ‘ customers have a unique referral link, which can be shared with anyone that the users like to invite to start using HappyMiner. Any new user who registers using their referral link becomes a lifetime referral. Invite friends to get up to 4.5% commission.With its ease of use, reliability, competitive pricing, and customer support, it is easy to earn passive income through HappyMiner cloud mining.

About HappyMiner:

HappyMiner is a licensed cloud mining company founded in 2018 that gained traction among cryptocurrency enthusiasts in recent years. Like any certified hash provider, HappyMiner owns industrial facilities with a big tech park of professional Bitcoin mining rigs. Data centers are located in Iceland, Norway, and Canada. With HappyMiner, more than 2,800K people from all around the world currently make money through cryptocurrency. HappyMiner is a reliable source for performing cloud mining services. To start creating an account and earn passive income cloud mining with HappyMiner, visit its website at https://happyminer.us/

YOUTUBE TWITTER

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Michael Junius HappyMiner support-at-happyminer.us