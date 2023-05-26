OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HappyMiner, a leading cryptocurrency cloud mining, has recently announced a groundbreaking development set to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency mining.

With its innovative approach, HappyMiner is set to revolutionize cryptocurrency mining with affordable cloud mining plans. This innovative approach has the potential to democratize the mining industry and empower individuals with diverse backgrounds and resources to participate in this lucrative field.

With new affordable cloud mining options, HappyMiner aims to make the process of mining digital currencies accessible to a wider audience. The new cloud mining plans offer a simplified and cost-effective way for individuals to engage in cryptocurrency mining. The users can now leverage HappyMiner’s state-of-the-art mining infrastructure through affordable subscription plans. This approach eliminates the need for significant upfront investments and technical know-how, making it easier for anyone interested in mining cryptocurrencies to get started.

The platform facilitates its investors with a variety of features that enhance its credibility, such as:

Sign up to get $10 immediately.

to get $10 immediately. Automated daily payouts.

The free package can be purchased daily.

An affiliate program with 4.5% lifetime rewards.

Different Crypto contracts to choose from.

No overhead or electricity fees.

24-hour online support.

DDoS and SSL protect the system.

In addition, HappyMiner’s cloud mining platform provides a user-friendly interface that allows even novice miners to participate in the process with ease. Users can simply sign up for an account, choose a subscription plan, and begin mining their preferred cryptocurrency. Also, the platform offers a seamless experience, providing real-time monitoring, transparent reporting of mining activities as well as regular payouts to users’ designated cryptocurrency wallets.

When it comes to cloud mining services, Happyminer stands out from the crowd, and one key factor that sets us apart is our exceptional profit packages. We understand that different users have different needs and investment goals. That’s why we offer a diverse range of packages, each tailored to suit a variety of preferences. Here’s a closer look at what sets our packages apart:

Free Primary Mining : Ideal for those looking to dip their toes into cloud mining, this package is priced at just $10 and remains valid for one day. With a fixed return of $10.8, it offers a risk-free opportunity to explore the world of mining.

: Ideal for those looking to dip their toes into cloud mining, this package is priced at just $10 and remains valid for one day. With a fixed return of $10.8, it offers a risk-free opportunity to explore the world of mining. Bitcoin Mining : Priced at $100 and valid for 3 days, this package provides a solid return on investment. With a fixed return of $104.5, it appeals to users with a bit more experience in the field.

: Priced at $100 and valid for 3 days, this package provides a solid return on investment. With a fixed return of $104.5, it appeals to users with a bit more experience in the field. Litecoin Mining : Designed specifically for Litecoin enthusiasts, this package is priced at $500 and remains valid for 7 days. With a fixed return of $563, it presents a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on the rising popularity of Litecoin.

: Designed specifically for Litecoin enthusiasts, this package is priced at $500 and remains valid for 7 days. With a fixed return of $563, it presents a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on the rising popularity of Litecoin. BitcoinCash Mining : With the skyrocketing popularity of BitcoinCash, our BitcoinCash Mining package offers an exciting investment opportunity. Priced at $1200 and valid for 15 days, it promises a fixed return of $1545, giving users a chance to ride the wave of BitcoinCash’s success.

: With the skyrocketing popularity of BitcoinCash, our BitcoinCash Mining package offers an exciting investment opportunity. Priced at $1200 and valid for 15 days, it promises a fixed return of $1545, giving users a chance to ride the wave of BitcoinCash’s success. Dogecoin Mining : Designed for those looking for a more extended mining period, this package is priced at $3000 and remains valid for 30 days. With a fixed return of $4890, it provides an attractive option for maximizing earnings over a month-long period.

: Designed for those looking for a more extended mining period, this package is priced at $3000 and remains valid for 30 days. With a fixed return of $4890, it provides an attractive option for maximizing earnings over a month-long period. Filecoin Mining: Our Filecoin Mining package is tailored for Filecoin enthusiasts who want to make a long-term investment. Priced at $9600 and valid for 90 days, it offers a fixed return of $29644, providing a substantial profit potential for dedicated miners.

Furthermore, the platform prioritizes the security and satisfaction of its users. The company employs advanced security measures to safeguard users’ funds and personal information and utilizes encryption protocols. Additionally, HappyMiner provides a unique referral link to its customers, which can be shared with anyone. The customers can invite to start using HappyMiner. Any new user who registers using their referral link becomes a lifetime referral. As a referrer, the customers can receive up to a 4.5% referral reward for every purchase made by any of their referrals; the referral reward is added to their account’s balance after the purchase is confirmed.

About HappyMiner:

HappyMiner is a licensed cloud mining company founded in 2018 the United States. Like any certified hash provider, HappyMiner owns industrial facilities with a big tech park of professional Bitcoin mining rigs. Data centres are located in Iceland, Norway, and Canada. 2,800K+ individuals from all around the globe currently earn cryptocurrency on HappyMiner.

Website: https://happyminer.us/

