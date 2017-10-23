Haptics Technologies, Players & Markets 2017-2027

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Haptics 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report finds that the haptics industry will be worth $2.8bn by 2027.

Haptics are key technologies found as an essential feature enhancing the user experience in many very familiar products today. Whether as notification provision in a vibrating smartphone, tension building in a video game controller, or input confirmation in an industrial scanner, haptics technologies have now reached billions of electronics devices.

The changing application landscape

After many years of deployment in devices such as games console controllers, the largest success for the haptics market in terms of volume has been their ubiquitous adoption in smartphones. However, as this market has become increasingly commoditised, players have become increasingly desperate to drive change, either within the core technologies or in the markets generating revenue for haptics.

The most attractive market to emerge for haptics has been virtual reality. The first widespread commercially viable VR platforms hit mainstream markets in 2016, and haptic feedback is a common and essential feature in many of the handheld controllers incorporate in these systems. Not only this, but haptics is commonly touted as one of the key areas with unmet technology needs, providing fuel to drive new investment for new players with new technologies to serve this future market.

In this report, the analysts have detailed an extensive section covering haptics in VR. This has been compiled via primary research over 18 months including visiting events and companies to interview all of the key players. Via these interviews and case studies, the report describes an application and technology roadmap for haptics in VR, as well as quantitative market forecasts detailing the market size today and a scenario for its progression over the next decade.

Haptics technology options

The eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor has been the cheap, robust and very effective incumbent technology in haptics for the best part of two decades. However, changes at the core of the market have seen increasing adoption over linear resonant actuators (LRAs) in key products, by key players in key verticals.

However, the technology landscape is much more diverse than these incumbents. In this report, the analysts list all of the significant emerging haptic technologies being developed and commercialised today to enter the market in the coming decade. This includes technologies like voice coils or piezoceramics, which are not new but have not reached the mainstream like either ERM motors or LRAs.

The competitive landscape

As changes are driven in both technologies and applications, it is most important to understand the dynamics, opinions and progress of all of the players involved. The report mentions 120 different players in the haptics value chain, including materials suppliers, haptics component manufactures, technology developers, companies in the IP landscape, key integrators and manufacturers, right through to case studies from various end users by industry vertical.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. What are haptics?

1.2. Two sides to the industry: Tactile and kinaesthetic

1.3. Characterisation within this report

1.4. Haptic Technologies: A brief overview

1.5. How the sense of touch works

1.6. The potential value-adds from haptic feedback

1.7. Potential vs actual use of haptics

1.8. The old status quo: ERMs dominate

1.9. ERM motors are a difficult incumbent to replace

1.10. Recent changes: LRAs gain market share

1.11. The incumbents dominate for the foreseeable future

1.12. New markets provide the greatest opportunities

1.13. Emerging haptics find their niches

1.14. Quantifying the potential opportunity

2. HAPTICS TECHNOLOGIES

2.1. Types of Haptics Covered

2.2. Technology Benchmarking for Haptic Feedback

2.3. Technology Readiness and Adoption

3. ECCENTRIC ROTATING MASS (ERM) MOTORS

3.1. ERM Structure

3.2. ERM Drivers

3.3. Technology frontiers with ERMs

3.4. SWOT Analysis – ERM Motors

4. LINEAR RESONANT ACTUATORS (LRAS)

4.1. LRA Structure

4.2. LRA Structure

4.3. Apple’s Taptic Engine

4.4. Typical LRA specs

4.5. SWOT: Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs)

4.6. ERM motor and LRA suppliers

4.7. Examples of ERM & LRA Suppliers

4.8. Examples of ERM & LRA Suppliers

4.9. Challenging times for previous leaders

5. PIEZOELECTRIC ACTUATORS

5.1. Background and Definitions

5.2. Piezoelectric Haptic Actuators

5.3. Piezoelectric Actuator Materials

5.4. Device Integration

5.5. Challenges with integration: Durability

5.6. Piezoelectric composites are also an option

5.7. Coupled sensor-actuator systems with piezoelectrics

5.8. Value chain for piezoelectric actuators

5.9. SWOT: Piezoelectric Ceramics

6. ELECTROACTIVE POLYMERS (EAPS)

6.1. Types of electroactive polymer (EAP)

6.2. Types of electroactive polymer (continued)

6.3. Comparing physical properties of EAPs

6.4. Dielectric elastomers (DEAs)

6.5. Comparing DEAs with Ceramics and SMAs

6.6. Dielectric elastomers as haptic actuators

6.7. What happened to Artificial Muscle?

6.8. SWOT: Dielectric elastomers

6.9. Piezoelectric Polymers

6.10. Background and Definitions: Piezoelectric constants

6.11. Why use a polymer? – Materials Choices

6.12. PVDF-based polymer options for haptic actuators

6.13. Demonstrator product with polymer haptics

6.14. SWOT: Piezoelectric polymers

7. SHAPE MEMORY ALLOYS (SMAS)

7.1. Introduction to shape memory alloys

7.2. Deploying SMA as conventional haptic actuators

7.3. SMA haptics: some metrics

7.4. SWOT: SMAs

8. DISPLAY HAPTICS – ACTUATORS FOR VARIABLE FRICTION

8.1. Electrostatic Friction (ESF)

8.2. Electrostatic Friction (ESF)

8.3. O-Film’s acquisition of Senseg

8.4. SWOT: Electrostatic Friction

8.5. Ultrasonic Vibration (USV)

8.6. Ultrasonic Vibration (USV)

8.7. SWOT: Ultrasonic vibration

8.8. Bending wave haptics

8.9. Bending wave haptic feedback

8.10. SWOT: Bending wave

8.11. Tactile shear haptics

8.12. Tactile Shear Feedback

8.13. Shear forces for variable friction displays

8.14. Microfluidic surface haptics

8.15. Microfluidics: Tactus Technology

9. CONTACTLESS HAPTICS

9.1. Background

9.2. Applications and Drivers

9.3. Ultrasonic

9.4. Air Vortex

9.5. Technology comparison for contactless haptics

9.6. Contactless haptics for automotive: Bosch and Ultrahaptics at CES 2017

9.7. The commercial reality

10. MARKETS

10.1. Consumer Electronics: Mobile Phones

10.2. Gaming

10.3. Consumer Electronics: Tablets

10.4. Consumer Electronics: Wearables

10.5. Consumer Electronics: Others

10.6. Automotive

10.7. Medical

10.8. Home appliance, commercial and other uses

11. CASE STUDY: HAPTICS FOR VR

11.1. Stimulating the senses: Sight, sound, touch and beyond

11.2. Haptics in mainstream VR today

11.3. Categories for the technology today

11.4. Haptics in controllers: inertial and surface actuation

11.5. Example: Surface actuation on a controller

11.6. Motion simulators and vehicles: established platforms

11.7. New motion simulators are still used to show off VR

11.8. Examples: personal VR motion simulators and vehicles

11.9. Wearable haptic interfaces

11.10. Wearable haptic interfaces – rings

11.11. Commercial examples: GoTouchVR

11.12. Wearable haptic interfaces – gloves

11.13. Examples: Virtuix, NeuroDigital Technologies

11.14. Wearable haptic interfaces – shoes

11.15. Commercial examples: Nidec, CEREVO, and others

11.16. Wearable haptic interfaces – harnesses and apparel

11.17. Wearable haptic interfaces – exoskeletons

11.18. Commercial examples: Dexta Robotics

11.19. Kinaesthetic haptics

11.20. Kinaesthetic devices: types and process flow

11.21. Exoskeletons

11.22. Manipulandums

11.23. FundamentalVR – haptics for training surgeons in VR

11.24. Robotics: Hacking existing platforms to build kinaesthetic haptics

11.25. The case for contactless haptics in VR

11.26. Forecast: Haptics in VR & AR by haptic technology

12. RELATED TOPIC: POWER-ASSIST EXOSKELETONS AND APPAREL

12.1. Power assist exoskeletons

12.2. The relationship between assistive devices and kinaesthetic haptics

12.3. Example: Ekso Bionics

12.4. Power assist suits – UPR

12.5. Power assist apparel – Superflex

12.6. Geographical and market trends

13. EVENT REPORT: HAPTICS AT CES 2017

13.1. Nidec: VR haptics application

13.2. Nidec: haptics for automotive

13.3. hap2U

13.4. GoTouchVR

13.5. Contactless haptics for automotive: Bosch and Ultrahaptics

14. MARKET FORECASTS AND DISCUSSION

15. THE HAPTICS VALUE CHAIN

15.1. Value chain summary

15.2. Lists of haptics companies (by technology and value chain position)

15.3. List of haptics companies: technology and component manufacturing

15.4. List of haptics companies: Supporting ecosystem

15.5. List of haptics companies: End users

16. COMPANY PROFILES

AAC Technologies

Aito

Arkema (Piezotech)

Artificial Muscle Inc. (part of Parker Hannifin)

Bluecom Co. Ltd.

General Vibration

HAP2U

Immersion Corporation

Jahwa Electronics

KOTL – Jinlong Machinery

LG Innotek

Nidec Motor Corporation

Novasentis

Precision Microdrives

Quad Industries

Redux ST

SEMCO

Solvay

Tactus Technologies

Tangio Printed Electronics

Ultrahaptics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tchsz5/haptics

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Tablet and Mobile Device Hardware