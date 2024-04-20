FIRST ON FOX: Arizona’s education department is pushing back against the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) threat to shut down Grand Canyon University, calling it “the latest episode of harassment” against the school by the federal government.
“It is unwarranted and unjust,” Arizona state Superintendent Tom Horne told Fox News Digital Friday. “In the U.S., anyone accused of wrongdoing is presumed innocent and entitled to the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Squad Democrats push Israel aid package amendment in failed cease-fire effort: ‘Death warrant on Palestinians’ - April 20, 2024
- ‘Harassment’ of Christian college by Biden administration blasted by state education official - April 20, 2024
- Democrats who called for ICE to be abolished under Trump largely silent as border crisis rages - April 20, 2024