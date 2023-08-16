1111 Cimarron Hills, Georgetown, TX is 4,836 square feet and listed for $2,055,300 1111 Cimarron Hills, Georgetown, TX is 4,836 square feet and listed for $2,055,300

TACOMA, Wash, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), a real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced 17 new construction homes are available to purchase now and into the fall in the Austin and Horseshoe Bay MSAs.

“We are pleased to launch our newest selection of luxury homes in the Hill Country and Horseshoe Bay market. The collection of floorplans showcases the stunning architecture and beautiful interior finishes our homebuyers have come to expect from Harbor. Residents can enjoy the resort-like amenities such as the renowned golf courses, relaxing spa treatments, and the serene beauty of lake community living,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

These spacious homes range from 3,040 to 4,836 square feet and feature four to five bedrooms, four to five bathrooms, and three-car garages. Homebuyers looking to escape the bustle of city life will enjoy the open-concept floorplans and covered outdoor spaces for entertaining. The new design collection is a unique blend of Northwest style and the essence of Hill Country living, showcasing elegant, modern farmhouse elements, including vaulted ceilings, accent beams, stone and natural wood tones, contemporary light fixtures, barn doors, metal or tile roofing, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances.

Harbor’s Hill Country communities are surrounded by the region’s spectacular golf courses, renowned wine country, and unique shopping, conveniently located approximately 30 minutes from downtown Austin. Additionally, the Company is building homes and developing lots in Horseshoe Bay’s exceptional residential and resort community, situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ), boasting four prestigious golf courses: Slick Rock, Apple Rock, and Ram Rock, designed by world-renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Residents with a resort membership have the convenience of accessing the exclusive Summit Rock golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, by golf cart from their homes. The Horseshoe Bay community offers resort amenities, including spectacular views, unique fine dining, world-class clubhouses, and rejuvenating spa services.

Harbor’s Texas portfolio includes 17 new construction homes from $1.3 million to $2.1 million in the following communities. Tour these homes virtually at harborcustomdev.com/Communities .

Hill Country

Creek’s Edge, 6317 Caudill Lane, Austin. Coming Soon, August.

Flint Rock Falls, 501 Black Wolf Run, Austin. Coming Soon, September.

Cimarron Hills, 1111 W. Cimarron Hills Trail, Georgetown. Available Now.

Cimarron Hills, 806 Flint Ridge Trail, Georgetown. Available Now.

Cimarron Hills, 810 Flint Ridge Trail, Georgetown. Available Now.

Cimarron Hills, 209 Star Thistle Trail, Georgetown. Available Now.

Horseshoe Bay

Siena Creek, 105 Mitchell Creek Drive, Horseshoe Bay. Available Now.

Siena Creek, 116 Mitchell Creek, Horseshoe Bay. Available Now.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 609 Paintbrush, Horseshoe Bay. Available Now.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 105 Yellow Bells, Horseshoe Bay. Available Now.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 101 Yellow Bells, Horseshoe Bay. Available Now.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 500 Paintbrush, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, August.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 404 Paintbrush, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, August.

Summit Rock/Valley Knoll, 100 Yellow Bells, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, August.

Summit Rock/The Overlook, 104 Feathergrass, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, September.

Summit Rock/The Foothills, 100 Honeysuckle, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, August.

Summit Rock/The Foothills, 109 Beauty Berry, Horseshoe Bay. Coming Soon, August.

Harbor’s diverse portfolio caters to the needs of the local communities it serves. There is a wide range of available options, including single – and two-story move-in ready homes, developed lots ready for a homebuyer to build their dream home, and new designs under construction. For more information about Harbor’s complete portfolio and range of options or to learn more about touring these homes, visit harborcustomdev.com .

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views or convenient access to freeways and public transportation to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation’s fastest-growing metro employment corridors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

