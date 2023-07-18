TACOMA, Wash, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), a real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced the internal promotion of four of The Company’s leadership team, including Yoshi Niino, Kyla Sawtell, Mark Long, and Jennifer Lang.

“We are thrilled to introduce Yoshi, Kyla, Mark, and Jen as essential additions to our leadership team. With this dynamic team in place, we will harness their collective expertise to bring new energy, drive innovation, and optimize efficiency to maximize value for our shareholders,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim President of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Yoshi Niino, Harbor’s Director of Accounting since 2022, was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Niino oversees accounting, SEC reporting, and tax for the Company. Mr. Niino has been essential in building the public company accounting, reporting, and internal control infrastructure. Mr. Niino has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2009.

Ms. Sawtell, who served as the Company’s Senior Director of Operations, was promoted to Vice President of Operations. Ms. Sawtell has 15 years of experience in the real estate, property management, and banking industries. Ms. Sawtell started with Harbor in 2021 and has been instrumental in developing the due diligence, budgeting, and purchasing procedures.

Mark Long, Harbor’s Senior Director of Acquisitions and Construction, was promoted to Vice President of Development and Construction. With extensive experience in multi-family development, Mr. Long is involved in all aspects of the acquisitions and construction process. Mr. Long started with Harbor in 2021 and is essential to sourcing and assessing the Company’s future pipeline of projects. Mr. Long is a registered architect in the state of Washington and New York.

Jennifer Lang, who served as the Company’s Director of Marketing, was promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Lang has 15 years of diverse marketing experience in the real estate, land development, residential construction, and publishing industries. Ms. Lang started with Harbor in 2021 as a consultant and has been significant in developing the Company’s investor, media, and public relations to increase Harbor’s national brand awareness.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views or convenient access to freeways and public transportation to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation’s fastest-growing metro employment corridors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

