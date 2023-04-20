The availability of hard kombucha in new distribution channels such as grocery shops, health stores, and online retail has expanded its reach and accessibility to customers. Furthermore, its unique branding and marketing campaigns have helped distinguish it from other alcoholic beverages, attracting a broader audience.

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Hard Kombucha Market size is expected to be worth around USD 424.1 million by 2032 from USD 54.6 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The fermented tea beverage kombucha is produced through the addition of a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a sugar and tea solution. Healthy components like antioxidants, B vitamins, organic acids, and traces of alcohol are present in the naturally carbonated beverage that is created by the cultures throughout the week-long fermentation process. It has a slightly sweet-sour flavor. Bacteria, yeast, sugar, and tea are the primary ingredients used to make hard kombucha. The rising consumption of beverages with a moderate alcohol content by consumers, particularly millennials and the younger generation, is what is driving the market demand.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the Hard Kombucha market was dominated by the Plain Kombucha segment due to a change in customer preference towards fermented drinks/beverages with a health caution expected to drive demand for the product.

Factors affecting the growth of the Hard kombucha industry

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the hard kombucha industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing distribution channels: Hard kombucha’s reach and accessibility to customers have increased as a result of its availability in additional distribution channels, including grocery shops, specialist health stores, and internet retail.

Market Growth

A few of the elements that have driven the raise of the hard kombucha market include the expanding desire for healthier beverage options, the appeal of low-ABV beverages, the opening up of new distribution channels, as well as innovative flavoring and branding. North America region dominates the market for hard kombucha. The increasing demand for hard kombucha in North America can be attributed to some factors, like the rising requirement for healthy beverages, the presence of numerous players in the market, and increased public awareness of kombucha’s health benefits.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for hard kombucha is expected to be the most lucrative, both in terms of revenue and market share, during the period 2022-2032. Customers among Gen Z, millennials, and baby boomers are among those boosting demand in the area. The market’s big players are effectively advertising their products. For instance, Colony promoted its hard kombucha in November 2020 by developing a brand identity and packaging system that was rapid and successful. Also, due to their widespread appeal, these drinks have achieved acceptability among both male and female consumers, which will certainly result in an increase in their consumption in the coming year. From 2022 to 2030, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate among all regions. The market expansion in this area is anticipated to be boosted by rising awareness and product visibility among consumers in countries such as China, Japan, and Australia.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 54.6 million Market Size (2032) USD 424.1 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 23.4% North America Revenue Share 45.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Emerging demand in alcohol healthier alcoholic beverages: Customers are searching for healthier alternatives to alcoholic beverages as their awareness of their health grows. Hard kombucha is seen as a healthier option due to its probiotic content and lower calorie and sugar content than conventional beer and wine.

Market Restraints

High price: Hard kombucha can be more expensive than traditional beer and wine, which may deter some consumers from trying it or making regular purchases.

Hard kombucha can be more expensive than traditional beer and wine, which may deter some consumers from trying it or making regular purchases. Low consumer awareness: Although being considered a healthier alternative to traditional beer and wine, hard kombucha competes with several other alcoholic beverages. The scale and stability of the market for these beverages may limit the possibility of hard kombucha gaining market share.

Market Opportunities

The global demand for and awareness of healthy alcoholic beverages gives hard kombucha manufacturers a chance to expand their customers and enter new markets. The hard kombucha market presents opportunities for product innovation, particularly in the development of fresh and original flavors. One strategy for producers to differentiate themselves from the competition is to introduce new products that attract customers looking for interesting and unique possibilities. Partnerships with other food and beverage companies can help in growing the market and distribution of hard kombucha.

Report Segmentation of the Hard Kombucha Market

Product Insight

The Hard Kombucha market is segmented into Plain and Flavored segments based on the product. The segment of plain kombucha had the biggest market share. Demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by a movement in customer preference towards fermented drinks and beverages with a health emphasis. Probiotic microorganisms included in these beverages help in the treatment of digestive and inflammatory conditions. As a result, major market participants are releasing items to satisfy these needs.

Category Insight

The Hard Kombucha market is segmented into Conventional and Organic, based on category. The conventional segment has a higher revenue share. Regularly brewed hard kombucha is less expensive than organic kombucha. Common ingredients are widely accessible. Due to low prices and easy access to components, the conventional industry is anticipated to acquire the highest proportion of hard kombucha.

Distribution Channel Insight

The market for hard kombucha is divided into online platforms and offline stores based on the distribution channel. The hard kombucha market dominates offline stores as distribution channels because they make their products physically visible and accessible to customers who prefer to buy personally. As e-commerce and online shopping gain popularity, many hard kombucha companies are focusing on developing their online presence and offering direct-to-consumer sales through their websites or online marketplaces.

Recent Development of the Hard Kombucha Market

Hooch Booch, a hard kombucha brand having headquarters in Denver, Colorado, debuted in Minnesota in April 2022.

The “Strange Beast” line of strong kombuchas from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. was expanded in June 2021 and now comes in ginger, lemon, and hibiscus flavors.

Lucky Booch, a new line of alcoholic kombucha, was introduced by North KC’s Brewery in May 2021. It comes in four flavors: peach flower (4% ABV), lavender lemon (4% ABV), tart raspberry (7% ABV), and hops & passion (7% ABV).

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Plain

Flavored

Based on Category

Conventional

Organic

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Offline Stores

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the hard kombucha market is evolving quickly, with new players entering the market and existing companies expanding their product offerings. Some of the key players in the hard kombucha market include:

Remedy Drinks

Jiant

Flying Embers

June Shine

Boochcraft

Kyla

Unity Vibration

Hops

Ventura Brewing

Allkind

GTs Living Foods LLC.

Buddha’s Brew, Inc.

Kombrewcha

Odell Brewing Co.

Ummi kombucha

Other Market Players

