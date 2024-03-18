To Celebrate, Hardee’s Will Partner with the Patriot Foundation, a NC Non-Profit That Supports Military Families March 29-May 17

GREATER TRIANGLE REGION, N.C., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hardee’s franchise owner operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises has a longtime presence in the greater Triangle area of North Carolina and recently made it even bigger with new menu choices at its 72 restaurants in the region, new Hardee’s openings and multi-million-dollar renovations across all locations.

Local Hardee’s are debuting new menu choices, featuring the Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM Platter and crinkle-cut fries. The Platter includes choice of three or five tenders and dipping sauce, combined with new crinkle-cut fries, slaw, toast and a beverage. This new meal can be enjoyed with refreshing lemonade or freshly brewed southern iced tea. All new menu items are available now.

To demonstrate its long-term commitment to the Triangle and surrounding area, franchisee Boddie-Noell has recently invested over $20 million in new Hardee’s and restaurant remodels that feature a more contemporary exterior and interior (photos available).

“This is our home market and includes the most restaurants of any region where we operate,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises the nation’s largest Hardee’s franchise operator. “We’re showing our commitment here by introducing the new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platters and crinkle-cut fries. We know they’re going to be a big hit with our customers, we’re looking forward to them enjoying them in our newly renovated Hardee’s.”

To celebrate the new menu and remodels, the local Hardee’s are partnering with the Patriot Foundation for a special FRYDAY promotion. For every new crinkle-cut fry sold each Friday from March 26-May 20 at all Triangle-area Hardee’s, 25 cents will be donated to the Patriot Foundation, a North Carolina-based non-profit that provides scholarship funding for families of soldiers killed, wounded or who have become seriously ill while serving our country.

The transformative new menu and enhancement of its restaurants is only the latest in food innovations that Boddie-Noell has been bringing to its Hardee’s locations over six decades. Boddie-Noell was the first to create and introduce the Made From ScratchTM Breakfast Biscuit back in the 1970s before anyone else in the quick service business had done so and led Hardee’s launch of Fresh Fried Chicken. Then, over a decade ago, Boddie-Noell rolled out the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ which have been widely popular as a Hardee’s menu item throughout the nation. Most recently, BNE now offers its famous Made From Scratch breakfast until Noon everyday.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 328 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

