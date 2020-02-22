Candidates affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards looked on course to win a parliamentary majority on Saturday, reportedly leading in the race in Tehran and towns and villages elsewhere, after a vote stacked in favour of the anti-American hardliners.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Optimism, fear and expectations mark first day of violence cut period in Afghanistan - February 22, 2020
- Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election - February 22, 2020
- China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over rising global spread - February 22, 2020