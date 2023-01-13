Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Hardware Security Modules Market Is Projected To Reach 3.1 Billion By 2030, With A CAGR Of 14.4%. A hardware security module (HSM) is a piece of hardware that keeps sensitive information from getting into the wrong hands. It is used to encrypt databases, prove who you are, sign codes and documents, process payments, decrypt data, and encrypt data at the application level. It also handles cryptographic keys for authentication, decryption, and encryption, which are all very important tasks. For example, businesses use hardware security modules to make sure that only authorised people can use systems to do cryptographic key transactions. This keeps valuable trade secrets safe. Future growth of the global hardware security module market is likely to be driven by the need for high security.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022 , Securosys and Randtronics signed a strategic agreement to integrate the former CloudsHSM portfolio with Randtronics’ Data Privacy Manager (DPM). Enterprises can use Securosys’ hardware security modules with Randtronics’ DPM to securely manage encryption keys across the organization.

, Securosys and Randtronics signed a strategic agreement to integrate the former CloudsHSM portfolio with Randtronics’ Data Privacy Manager (DPM). Enterprises can use Securosys’ hardware security modules with Randtronics’ DPM to securely manage encryption keys across the organization. In August 2020, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was acquired by Infineon Technologies. The acquisition will allow the two companies to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio to connect with and advance digitization in the digital world.

Regional Outlook:

Due to the urgent need to protect data, there will likely be a lot of demand for hardware security modules in Japan. Across the country, more and more organisations will use HSMs for encryption, decryption, and key management. This will also help growth.

Most small and medium-sized businesses in Japan are moving toward hardware security modules that are based in the cloud. This is because it is easier and cheaper to deploy these modules. Because of the above factors, it is expected that sales in Japan will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% over the next five years.

In the US, the demand for hardware security modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is due to the fact that Korea is home to many large companies that make hardware security modules, such as Entrust Corporation and IBM.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 3.1 Billion By Type Local Interface, Remote Interface, USB Token, Smart Cards, Other By Industry BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Others By Application Payment Processing, Code and Document Signing, SSL and TLS, Authentication, Database Encryption, PKI or Credential Management, Application-Level Encryption, Other By Companies IBM Corporation, Thales Group, Utimaco Safeware., Atos SE, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Gemalto NV, QLogic Corporation, and Futurex LP Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The market for hardware security modules has grown because the Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming more and more popular. This includes the popular and wanted device Alexa. With the rise of the internet, the darknet also came into being. This lets a lot of people hack into the network, which puts the security of a lot of organisations at risk.

In recent years, there has been a huge rise in the demand for devices and technologies that can stop cyberattacks, data breaches, online banking, digital payments (like PayPal), telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, cloud-based services, and cryptocurrencies. This has made more people want hardware security modules that can make things like cryptographic keys, applications, and data for online security.

Market Opportunities:

On the global market for hardware security modules, many companies know they can make a lot of money. So, they are spending millions of dollars to make next-generation modules that can make keys and devices/applications that will better protect your data and information online.

Market Challenges:

There are no standards in the business world. This is especially true in countries that are still poor. But people in developed countries have more standard modules that can make modules, keys, devices, and applications that are more uniform and standard.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

IBM Corporation, Thales Group, Utimaco Safeware., Atos SE, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Gemalto NV, QLogic Corporation, and Futurex LP, and others.

By Type

Local Interface

Remote Interface

USB Token

Smart Cards

Other

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Application

Payment Processing

Code and Document Signing

SSL and TLS

Authentication

Database Encryption

PKI or Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

