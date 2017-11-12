Hariri warns Lebanon faces Arab sanctions risk, to return in days

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Saad al-Hariri warned on Sunday Lebanon was at risk of Gulf Arab sanctions because of the Shi’ite group Hezbollah’s regional meddling and said he would return to Lebanon within days to affirm he had resigned as the country’s prime minister.
