DALLAS, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its affiliated manager, Hark Capital (“Hark”), a provider of flexible Net Asset Value (“NAV”) credit solutions to lower middle market sponsors, announced the final closing of Hark Capital IV (“Fund IV” or the “Fund”). With $645 million in capital commitments, inclusive of LP and GP commitments, the Fund meaningfully exceeded its $500 million cover. The Fund received strong reups from its existing limited partners as well as significant commitments from new investors. Hark’s limited partners include prominent U.S. insurance companies, public pension plans, and family offices.

The total capital commitments for Fund IV represent more than a 60% increase compared to its Fund III, and an increase of approximately 220% compared to Fund II.

“Hark Capital IV is our largest fund close to date and demonstrates the momentum we have as pioneers in NAV lending,” said Doug Cruikshank, Hark Founder and Managing Partner. “Current conditions in the private equity market, including the effects of higher interest rates, have created unprecedented demand for the use of NAV loans by financial sponsors. We remain focused on our mission to partner with GPs to strategically improve the performance of their portfolio companies on behalf of their LPs.”

Hark provides NAV loans to lower middle market private equity and growth equity funds, their portfolio companies, and their management companies. These loans are non-dilutive and supply growth and support capital. The firm has carved out a niche strategy that provides its limited partners an opportunity to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns and compelling relative value compared to other asset classes.

“We congratulate Hark on this fund closing and capital raising milestone,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Hark is a first mover in NAV lending and has met a critical need in the lower middle market. The firm’s products increase optionality for both GPs and LPs to enhance their returns. Hark’s proven track record and differentiated network in the large and growing lower middle market positions the team to drive deal flow, launch additional funds, and deliver strong results in the years ahead.”

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,600 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com .

About Hark Capital

Hark Capital is an innovative provider of NAV solutions for financial sponsors, their portfolio companies, and their management companies. Since 2013, Hark has deployed over $1.5 billion across more than 125 platform and add-on investments. Visit www.harkcap.com .

The information contained in this press release does not constitute investment advice or an offer or sale of any security or investment product. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Hark Capital’s investment strategy is subject to significant risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of Hark Capital. Past performance does not predict, and is not a guarantee of, future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different; global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

