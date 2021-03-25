HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON APRIL 20, 2021

Milwaukee, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

