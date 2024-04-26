Global Medical Image Management Market has been Undergoing Significant Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements, Increasing Healthcare Digitization, and Rising Demand for Efficient Healthcare Delivery Systems

Delaware, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical image management involves the storage, retrieval, sharing, and analysis of medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds, among others. These images are crucial for diagnostic purposes, treatment planning, and monitoring patient progress.

Global Medical Image Management Market Size & Forecasts Data

Market Value in 2023 US$ 3.5 Bn Market Value Forecast 2034 US$ 8.1 Bn Growth Rate 8.1% Historical Data 2016 – 2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2034

Before COVID-19 pandemic, the medical image management market was already experiencing steady growth due to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and the need for integrated healthcare IT solutions. However, the pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of medical imaging technologies, particularly in the context of COVID-19 diagnosis, monitoring, and research. During the pandemic, medical imaging played a vital role in diagnosing and monitoring COVID-19 cases. Chest X-rays and CT scans were used to detect characteristic lung abnormalities associated with the virus, aiding in early diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, medical imaging technologies facilitated remote consultations and monitoring, reducing the risk of virus transmission in healthcare settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the importance of cloud-based medical image management solutions. With healthcare facilities overwhelmed and facing resource constraints, cloud-based platforms offered scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, enabling seamless image sharing and collaboration among healthcare providers. This accelerated the adoption of cloud-based medical image management solutions, driving medical image management market growth.

Furthermore, the pandemic spurred innovation in medical imaging technology, particularly in the development of AI-powered imaging tools. AI algorithms were deployed to assist radiologists in analyzing medical images, improving efficiency, accuracy, and workflow optimization. These AI-driven solutions became indispensable during the pandemic, helping healthcare providers cope with the surge in imaging studies while maintaining high standards of care. As per our analysts, the adoption of AI-powered medical imaging solutions in the U.S. has been growing rapidly and is projected to cross the mark of US$1.5 Bn by 2024.

Global medical image management market is poised for continued growth, fueled by ongoing technological advancements, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into medical imaging systems will further enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. For example, AI algorithms have been integrated into various imaging modalities, including CT scans, MRI, X-rays, and ultrasound, to aid in the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases such as COVID-19, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.

In addition, the shift towards value-based healthcare models and the emphasis on patient-centric care will further drive the adoption of integrated healthcare IT solutions, including medical image management platforms. These platforms will enable seamless data exchange, interoperability, and collaborative decision-making among healthcare stakeholders, ultimately improving patient outcomes and healthcare delivery efficiency.

Global Medical Image Management Market: Key Takeaways

Picture archiving and communication system accounted for the highest share of the medical image management market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to PACS’s efficiency in storing, retrieving, and sharing medical images digitally, facilitating streamlined workflows and enhancing diagnostic capabilities across healthcare facilities globally.

Cloud segment held a substantial share of the market in 2023 due to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, offering scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, cloud technology facilitates seamless data storage, sharing, and collaboration, meeting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations for efficient image management solutions.

X-ray imaging holds considerable importance within the medical image management market. As a widely used diagnostic tool, X-rays play a crucial role in detecting various medical conditions, from fractures and lung infections to dental problems. The efficient management of X-ray images is essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning in healthcare settings.

Orthopedics emerged as the top revenue generator in the global medical image management market, capturing a significant share of 20.4%. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, advancements in orthopedic treatments, and the rising demand for orthopedic devices and implants, driving growth in the orthopedic segment.

Diagnostic imaging centers are anticipated to experience increased popularity in the forthcoming years. This trend is driven by factors such as the growing demand for diagnostic imaging services, advancements in imaging technology, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating regular medical imaging for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of patient health.

North America accounted for ~44.9% market share in the global medical image management market in terms of revenue in 2023. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of medical imaging technologies, and significant investments in healthcare IT solutions across the region, driving medical image management market growth. In addition, government initiatives and policies, such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, further support the adoption of interoperable medical image management systems, standardization of imaging protocols, and data sharing.

Global Medical Image Management Market Key Players:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

BridgeHead Software Ltd.

Change Healthcare Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE HealthCare

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mach7 Technologies

Novarad Corporation

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers AG

Other Industry Participants

Global Medical Image Management Market Segmentation

Global Medical Image Management Market – Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

Application-Independent Clinical Archives

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Global Medical Image Management Market – Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

Cloud

On premises

Hybrid

Global Medical Image Management Market – Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Medicine

Mammography

Others

Global Medical Image Management Market – Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

Radiology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Others

Global Medical Image Management Market – End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Medical Image Management Market – Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2034)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

