SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that Julie Eastland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Luke Walker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the virtual Canaccord Horizons in Oncology Conference on April 20, 2023. The panel titled “T-Cell Engagers Coming of Age” will take place from 11:00-11:45 a.m. ET.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

