Harpoon Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Harpoon’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-951-6894 for domestic callers and 409-216-0624 for international callers and entering the conference code: 5468929. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.harpoontx.com.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon’s first product, HPN424, targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon’s second product, HPN536, targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
[email protected]

