As Hospitality Sector Continues to Grow, Frontline Employee Experience Platform Strengthens Global Leadership Team

Tristan Spencer Senior Vice President, Sales U.K. at Harri

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, today announced the addition of Tristan Spencer as Senior Vice President, Sales U.K. Focusing on direct sales, Spencer will help accelerate the company’s momentum in the U.K. market, which currently includes relationships with Burger King, Canopy by Hilton London City, Caravan Restaurants & Coffee Roasters, Fullers, Hawksmoor, Kaleidoscope Collection and Wendy’s.

Harri CEO Luke Fryer said, “Tristan’s extensive experience in sales and marketing at HCM and workforce management organizations gives him a keen understanding of the solutions Harri provides and what our customers are looking for from these technologies. His results-driven approach aligns with our culture and will be integral in expanding our U.K. presence, ensuring frontline workers have the resources they need to drive their industries forward.”

Spencer joins Harri from Rotageek, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. Before that, he held sales and marketing leadership positions at SD Worx, ESS Education Software Solutions and UKG EMEA. Earlier in his career, Spencer was Company Director at SMART, leading the organization’s growth through to its acquisition by UKG.

“Luke’s passionate vision for Harri is one that sets the company apart from anything else I’ve seen in my career,” said Spencer. “And it’s a vision I believe in because Harri’s offerings are refreshingly different and much needed in this market. Harri is transforming critical sectors, such as hospitality, by providing employers with industry-specific functionality designed to attract, grow and retain talent through a better employee experience.”

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .

