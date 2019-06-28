Harris confronts Biden on race during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris confronted former Vice President Joe Biden over comments he made about working with pro-segregationists when he was in the U.S. Senate, telling him his comments were personal and hurtful.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s Xi says Gulf stands at ‘crossroads of war and peace’ - June 27, 2019
- India’s Modi says one-sided decisions drive development of global economy - June 27, 2019
- Harris goes after Biden on race in U.S. presidential debate - June 27, 2019